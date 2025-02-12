Henry Louis Gates Jr. On Finding White People's Surprising Black Roots
Black Books That Were Snubbed and Made 'The New York Times' 100 Best Books of the 21st Century

It's Lit

Just 25 years into the 21st century, the folks at The New York Times Book Review are recognizing some of their favorite titles.

Angela Johnson
Image for article titled Black Books That Were Snubbed and Made &#39;The New York Times&#39; 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
Photo: Blue Images (Getty Images)

We still have 75 years left to go in the 21st century, but the folks at The New York Times have already compiled a list of the best books released between 2000 and 2025 (so far). A group of over 500 writers and critics, including Stephen King, James Patterson and Roxane Gay, joined forces with The New York Times Book Review to curate a list of some of the most influential books of the first quarter of the century. And while we were happy to find authors of color like Colson Whitehead, Zadie Smith and Ta-Nehisi Coates, who made the cut, we couldn’t help but notice some serious snubs – including Yaa Gyasi’s “Homegoing,” “Red at the Bone” by Jaqueline Woodson and “Hunger” by Roxane Gay.

Check out the Black authors who made The New York Times list of best books of the 21st century and see if there are any books you think should have been included. They’ve got until 2100 to make it right.

“The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson

“The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson

Image for article titled Black Books That Were Snubbed and Made &#39;The New York Times&#39; 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
Image: Amazon.com

Isabel Wilkerson’s 2010 book “The Warmth of Other Suns” was the number two on the list. The list makers at The New York Times called the well-researched book that tells the story of the Great Migration of Black Americans from the South to the North and West between 1915 and 1970 “the most vital and compulsively readable work of history in recent memory.”

“Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

“Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Image for article titled Black Books That Were Snubbed and Made &#39;The New York Times&#39; 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
Image: Amazon.com

Ta-Nehisi Coates’ 2015 bestseller “Between the World and Me” was a Pulitzer Prize finalist, one of Time Magazine’s Ten Best Nonfiction Books of the Decade and called “required reading” by Toni Morrison.

The New York Times credits Coates In pages suffused with both fury and tenderness, his memoir-manifesto delineates a world in which the political remains mortally, maddeningly inseparable from the personal,” they write.

“Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward

“Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward

Image for article titled Black Books That Were Snubbed and Made &#39;The New York Times&#39; 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
Image: Amazon.com

Jesmyn Ward’s “Salvage the Bones” made number 33 on the list. The story is centered around a working class Black family in Mississippi preparing for Hurricane Katrina and dealing with the aftermath of the massive storm that left immense devastation behind. “There’s a biblical force to Ward’s prose, so swirling and heady it feels like a summoning,” wrote The New York Times.

“Men We Reaped” by Jesmyn Ward

“Men We Reaped” by Jesmyn Ward

Image for article titled Black Books That Were Snubbed and Made &#39;The New York Times&#39; 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
Image: Amazon.com

At number 97 is Jesmyn Ward’s powerful 2013 memoir “Men We Reaped.” In the book, she writes about the dangers of being a Black man in the American South, though the lens of five men she loved who left her life too soon – either by suicide or homicide.

“Sing, Unburied Sing” by Jesmyn Ward

“Sing, Unburied Sing” by Jesmyn Ward

Image for article titled Black Books That Were Snubbed and Made &#39;The New York Times&#39; 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
Image: Amazon.com

Jesmyn Ward was the only Black author to get three titles on the list, and her 2017 novel “Sing, Unburied Sing” made number 30. The story centers around a mother, struggling with addiction, who travels with her two children to pick up their father from prison. The book, which O Magazine calls “a tour de force,” beautifully explores generational trauma.

“Wayard Lives, Beautiful Experiments” by Saidya Hartman

“Wayard Lives, Beautiful Experiments” by Saidya Hartman

Image for article titled Black Books That Were Snubbed and Made &#39;The New York Times&#39; 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
Image: Amazon.com

Saidiya Hartman’s 2019 “Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments” focuses on the lives of young Black women in the early twentieth century. Hartman writes about those who dared to depart from traditional gender roles to explore common law marriage, queer relationships and cohabitation in search of true freedom. The New York Times called it “beautiful” and “meticulously researched.”

“On Beauty” by Zadie Smith

“On Beauty” by Zadie Smith

Image for article titled Black Books That Were Snubbed and Made &#39;The New York Times&#39; 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
Image: Amazon.com

Holding down the number 94 spot on the is list is Zadie Smith’s 2005 “On Beauty.” The story centers around an interracial family living in Massachusetts and touches on hot-button issues like race, culture, standards of beauty and the fight between conservative and liberal values. The New York Times calls it “450 provocative, subplot-mad pages.”

“An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones

“An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones

Image for article titled Black Books That Were Snubbed and Made &#39;The New York Times&#39; 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
Image: Amazon.com

Tayari Jones’ 2018 novel “An American Marriage” is number 77 on the list. The book tells the story of newlyweds Celestial and Roy, whose relationship is tested when Roy is arrested and sentenced to twelve years for a crime he didn’t commit. Former President Barack Obama called it, “A moving portrayal of the effects of a wrongful conviction on a young African-American couple.”

“The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander

“The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander

Image for article titled Black Books That Were Snubbed and Made &#39;The New York Times&#39; 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
Image: Amazon.com

Number 69 is 2010's “The New Jim Crow,” written by civil rights attorney Michelle Alexander. This book paints a grim, yet realistic picture of the reality of racism in the United States, shining a light on the systemic injustice which exists in our justice system.

“Heavy” by Kiese Laymon

“Heavy” by Kiese Laymon

Image for article titled Black Books That Were Snubbed and Made &#39;The New York Times&#39; 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
Image: Amazon.com

Kiese Laymon’s “Heavy” is number 60 on this list. The book is a beautifully written, deeply personal story of author Kiese Laymon’s experience growing up Black in Jackson, Miss. From his complicated relationship with his mother to his ongoing struggles with weight and abuse, this moving memoir lets readers into the most intimate parts of his soul. The Times calls it “ a work of raw emotional power and fierce poetry.”

“A Mercy” by Toni Morrison

“A Mercy” by Toni Morrison

Image for article titled Black Books That Were Snubbed and Made &#39;The New York Times&#39; 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
Image: Amazon.com

Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison’s “A Mercy” made the list at number 47. The book tells the story of a 17th Century farmer and the slaves and indentured servants who work for him. This may be Morrison’s ninth novel, but The New York Times says, “The Morrison magic, towering and magisterial, endures.”

“White Teeth” by Zadie Smith

“White Teeth” by Zadie Smith

Image for article titled Black Books That Were Snubbed and Made &#39;The New York Times&#39; 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
Image: Amazon.com

Zadie Smith’s 2001 debut novel “White Teeth” made the list at number 31. The story centers around an unlikely friendship between a white Londoner and a Bengali Muslim. Beautifully written, The New York Times calls it a “literary supernova.”

“Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

“Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Image for article titled Black Books That Were Snubbed and Made &#39;The New York Times&#39; 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
Image: Amazon.com

“Americanah” was the number 27 title on the list. The story centers around Ifemelu and Obinze – a young couple looking to leave military-ruled Nigeria for America. But everything doesn’t go according to plans. Ifemelu gets a dose of reality when she is forced to face what it means to be Black in America. Obinze, unable to enter America in a post-9/11 world, is forced to live a dangerous undocumented life in London. But when they reunite in a newly democratic Nigeria, they rediscover their passion for each other and their home country.

“The Sellout” by Paul Beatty

“The Sellout” by Paul Beatty

Image for article titled Black Books That Were Snubbed and Made &#39;The New York Times&#39; 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
Image: Amazon.com

Paul Beatty’s 2015 novel “The Sellout” made the list at number 15. The satirical take on race relations is written from the perspective of a Black urban farm owner who wants to reinstitute slavery and segregation.

“Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead

“Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead

Image for article titled Black Books That Were Snubbed and Made &#39;The New York Times&#39; 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
Image: Amazon.com

Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad” was a Pulitzer Prize winner and a 2016 Oprah’s Book Club selection. This gripping novel follows Cora, a teenage slave who escapes a cotton plantation in Georgia and made number 7 on The New York Times list.

