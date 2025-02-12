Black Books That Were Snubbed and Made 'The New York Times' 100 Best Books of the 21st Century

We still have 75 years left to go in the 21st century, but the folks at The New York Times have already compiled a list of the best books released between 2000 and 2025 (so far). A group of over 500 writers and critics, including Stephen King, James Patterson and Roxane Gay, joined forces with The New York Times Book Review to curate a list of some of the most influential books of the first quarter of the century. And while we were happy to find authors of color like Colson Whitehead, Zadie Smith and Ta-Nehisi Coates, who made the cut, we couldn’t help but notice some serious snubs – including Yaa Gyasi’s “Homegoing,” “Red at the Bone” by Jaqueline Woodson and “Hunger” by Roxane Gay.

Check out the Black authors who made The New York Times list of best books of the 21st century and see if there are any books you think should have been included. They’ve got until 2100 to make it right.

