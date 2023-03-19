Songs We Mistakingly Thought Were Sung By Black People

Fam, we still are struggling with the death of our favorite Blue-eyed soul singer, the great Bobby Caldwell. Read this story I recently wrote about how one of his songs inspired the rapper Common’s greatest hit. Every so often, we will hear a song we swear was sung by a Black person, and not just any Black person but a real “sanging” sistah or brother. That is until you see the white singer blowing their heart out on Youtube. And all you can do is smile. The late Bobby Caldwell is the perfect example but there’s many more. Here’s great songs we ...well... I thought were sung by Black folk.