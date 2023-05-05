Baddie On A Budget: Drugstore Dupes That Give High-end Make up Looks

Beauty

Baddie On A Budget: Drugstore Dupes That Give High-end Make up Looks

Spring is here. These dupes let you add t some beautiful new shades to your makeup bag this season and without spending a fortune.

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled Baddie On A Budget: Drugstore Dupes That Give High-end Make up Looks
Photo: heckmannoleg (Getty Images)

I don’t know about you, but spring is one of my favorite times of year to give my makeup bag a complete overall. For me, that means out with the dark shades of winter and in with fun lighter shades that add a little sunshine to my face.

But buying new makeup can get expensive for a product junkie like me who’s rarely met a lip gloss I didn’t like. That’s why I’m always looking for less expensive dupes to save myself a few coins. Lucky for you, I’m paying it forward and sharing all of my frugal finds with you. Check out these makeup dupes that let you look just as great without breaking the bank.

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer ($10) vs. Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer ($38)

Left - Milk Hydro Primer, Right - e.l.f
Screenshot: sephora.com, elfcosmetics.com

If you want your makeup to last all day, a good primer is everything. At $10, e.l.f.’s Power Grip Primer is cheaper than Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Primer ($38). And it’s a damn good dupe, if I do say so myself.

Milani Baked Blush - Dolce Pink ($10.99) vs. NARS Blush - Orgasm ($32)

Top - NARS Blush (Orgasm), Bottom - Milani Cosmetics Blush - Dolce Pink
Screenshot: narscosmetics.com, milanicosmetics.com

I’m not going to lie, I’ve been rocking NARS blush for way too many years to count. At $32, the Orgasm shade is universally flattering. But when I discovered that Milani Baked Blush in Dolce Pink ($10.99) is just as gorgeous at a fraction of the cost, I was quickly converted.

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise ($12.49) vs. Two Faced Better Than Sex Mascara ($28)

Left - Two Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, Right - L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
Screenshot: sephora.com, target.com

The Better Than Sex Mascara from Two Faced ($28) has been the talk of beauty influencers everywhere for a while. But L’Oreal Paris’ Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara ($12.49) will give you lashes that are just as lovely for less than half the price.

Juvia’s Place Blushed Duo - Vol 4 ($18) vs. Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush - Pink ($40)

Left - Dior , Right - Juvia’s Place Blush Duo
Screenshot: dior.com, ulta.com

Dior’s Backstage Rosy Glow Blush is everywhere these days. But not everyone wants to spend $40 on color for their cheeks. At $18, Juvia’s Place Blushed Duo is a much cheaper alternative – and you get two shades.

NYX Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint Blush - Baby Doll ($9.50) vs. Rare Beauty Soft Punch Liquid Blush - Encourage ($23)

Left - Rare Beauty, Right - NYX Cosmetics
Screenshot: sephora.com, nyxcosmetics.com

At $9.50, NYX Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint Blush is light cream blush in a soft pink shade that is perfect for the warmer weather. It’s also a great a great dupe for Selena Gomez’s more expensive Rare Beauty brand, which will set you back $23.

Sheglam Jelly Wow Hydrating Lip Oil - Berry Involved ($3.99) vs. Dior Lip Glow ($40)

Left - Dior, Right - Sheglam
Screenshot: dior.com, sheglam.com

At $3.99, Sheglam’s Jelly Wow Hydrating Lip Oil is almost too good to be true. It’s not sticky and it lasts for hours. It’s also a much cheaper alternative to the $40 Dior Addict Lip Glow.

Maybelline Nudes of New York Eyeshadow Palette ($13.99) vs. Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eyeshadow Palette ($52)

Top - Maybelline, Bottom - Too Faced
Screenshot: maybelline.com, sephora.com

A beautifully neutral eyeshadow palette is a makeup bag must for spring. And we love the Born This Way Natural Nudes palette from Too Faced ($52). But Maybelline’s Nudes of New York ($13.99) is a 16-shade eyeshadow palette that comes with beautiful shimmer and matte shades that are pretty close.

Alter Ego Luster Charm 10 Color Eyeshadow Palette ($22) vs. Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VII Eyeshadow Palette - Divine Rose Collection ($128)

Top - Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VII, Bottom - Alter Ego Luster Charm 10-Shadow Palette
Screenshot: sephora.com, shopalterego.com

The Pat McGrath palette is stunning. But at $128, it’s not exactly budget friendly. Alter Ego’s Luster Charm Palette has similar shades. And at $22, you’ll have a little money left over to buy yourself a lipstick, blush and mascara.

NYX Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray ($9.50) vs. Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray ($36)

Left - Urban Decay, Right - NYX Cosmetics
Screenshot: sephora.com, nyxcosmetics.com

It’s no secret that NYX is a great budget friendly alternative to more expensive products. But if you’re not up on their Matte Finish Setting Spray, what are you waiting for? You may never want to pay $36 for Urban Decay’s All Nighter Setting Spray again.

Makeup Revolution Shimmer Bomb Lip Gloss - Light Beam ($7) vs. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Diamond Milk ($21)

Left - Fenty Beauty, Right - Makeup Revolution
Screenshot: sephora.com, ulta.com

I love all things Fenty Beauty, including the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($21). But I have to admit, Makeup Revolution’s Shimmer Bomb lip gloss is a damn good dupe.

Tree Hut Skincare Tropic Glow Firming Whipped Body Butter ($10.49) vs. Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream ($48)

Left - Sol De Janeiro, Right - Tropic Glow
Screenshot: soldejaneiro, ulta.com

A few months ago, we put you on to Tree Hut Skincare’s Tropic Glow Firming Whipped Body Butter ($10.49) as a near perfect dupe for the ever-popular pistachio-scented Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream ($48).  

Milani Color Fetish Lipstick - Peony ($9.99) vs. Charlotte Tilbury Look of Love Lipstick - Wedding Belles ($38)

Left - Charlotte Tilbury, Right - Milani Cosmetics
Screenshot: charlottetilbury.com, milanicosmetics.com

What’s not to love about Charlotte Tilbury’s Look of Love Lipstick? That is, except for the price, if you’re on a budget. Lucky for you, Milani Color Fetish Lipstick is just as gorgeous

e.l.f. Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow - Disco Queen ($6) vs. M.A.C Dazzleshadow Liquid - Diamond Crumbles ($25)

Left - M.A.C, Right - e.l.f.
Screenshot: maccosmetics.com, elfcosmetics.com

If you’re looking to add a little something extra eyes without spending a lot, e.l.f’s Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow is a quick-drying liquid shadow option with plenty of sparkle. And while it’s not an exact dupe for M.A.C’s Dazzleshadow Liquid, we have to admit, it’s really close.

