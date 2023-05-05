Baddie On A Budget: Drugstore Dupes That Give High-end Make up Looks

I don’t know about you, but spring is one of my favorite times of year to give my makeup bag a complete overall. For me, that means out with the dark shades of winter and in with fun lighter shades that add a little sunshine to my face.



But buying new makeup can get expensive for a product junkie like me who’s rarely met a lip gloss I didn’t like. That’s why I’m always looking for less expensive dupes to save myself a few coins. Lucky for you, I’m paying it forward and sharing all of my frugal finds with you. Check out these makeup dupes that let you look just as great without breaking the bank.