Lizzo has more than proven that she’s a force to be reckoned with. Yet she continues to have to defend herself to the haters who are constantly throwing shade her way (we’re looking at you, Aries Spears). But we shouldn’t be surprised in a place like Hollywood, where looks are everything and far too often less is more when it comes to curves.



But there are lots of ladies who are saying to hell with Hollywood’s short-sighted definition of beauty and carving out their own lane. They are unapologetically themselves and doing the damn thing. These are some of our favorite body positive celebrities who have no time for body shaming while they continue to slay.