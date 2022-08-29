As Lizzo accepted the “Video for Good” award at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards, she took time to address the haters who seemingly can’t keep her name out of their mouths. “About Damn Time” was recognized for how it promoted body positivity, though the 34-year-old singer has routinely been critiqued for how she looks.



“Now, to the bitches that got something to say about me in the press…I’m not gonna say nothing,” Lizzo stated during her speech. “They be like ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back?’ Because bitch, I’m winning, ho!” Her remarks come on the heels of the controversial remarks comedian Aries Spears made over the weekend about her appearance.

The Mad TV star took to “Art of Dialogue” to express disdain for Lizzo. “I can’t get past the fact that she looks like the s–t emoji,” he remarked. “She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off like, come on, man. Come on, yo.” He pathetically tried to double down on his insults by stating that he was concerned for the singer’s health:

“‘F— diabetes, f— heart problems, f— heart disease, cholesterol. Y’all claim womanhood and about sisterhood and support for your sister, you know, when it comes to that ridiculous s—. But if you really gave a f—, why wouldn’t you go, ‘Black girl, we love your confidence, boo boo, but this ain’t it. This ain’t it.’ Y’all jump on me for making jokes, but y’all won’t be f—ing real and go, ‘Sister, put the eclair down. This ain’t it. It’s treadmill time.’”

Spears’ remarks come weeks after Kathy Hilton mistook Lizzo for Precious actress Gabourey Sidibe during Watch What Happens Live. Black women know our joy and happiness can be considered revolutionary. Every time we take pride in who we are, especially when it comes to our bodies, the anger it ignites in others is unprecedented.

Spears—a Black man—knows how cruel the world (and Hollywood) can be to us but still decided to bash Lizzo anyway. A lot of Black women see themselves reflected in the songstress, which made his words even more distasteful. In addition, Spears didn’t have to insult the star’s body if he was genuinely concerned about her health. Not to mention, people who are thin also suffer from diabetes, heart problems, heart disease and cholesterol at alarming rates.

Spears just wanted to be cruel and make himself look more desirable in the process of attacking a Black woman. But the truth is: he could never pull Lizzo—or women who look like her—on his best day.