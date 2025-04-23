All The Times Rihanna Was Photographed 'Stealing' These Items

Comedian London Hughes Talks New Book, Parents Watching Her Very Sexual Comedy, & Beyoncé
Entertainment

The "Breaking Dishes" singer is known for taking her drinks (and the glasses they came in) to go.

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled All The Times Rihanna Was Photographed &#39;Stealing&#39; These Items
Screenshot: Instagram

As a working mother who is running successful cosmetics and fashion companies (while hopefully working on some new music for us), you can understand why billionaire beauty Rihanna might like to unwind with a drink every now and then. But what you may not know is that your girl likes to take her drink (and the glass it came in) to go.

“I don’t know if you know how criminal you are,” talk show host Graham Norton told the ‘Rude Boy’ singer before showing her a collection of photos where she’s boldly leaving venues with their drinkware in hand. Because after all, who is going to tell Rihanna she can’t leave with their glass?

We will never run out of reasons to love RiRi, so here are some of our favorite photos of her with a glass in her hand.

These Boots Were Made For Walking (Out With Your Glass)

These Boots Were Made For Walking (Out With Your Glass)

Image for article titled All The Times Rihanna Was Photographed &#39;Stealing&#39; These Items
Screenshot: Instagram

Once he got a look at those thigh-high Puma boots, we’re sure the hotel doorman didn’t notice Rihanna leaving with their wine glass.

A Refreshing Spritz

A Refreshing Spritz

Image for article titled All The Times Rihanna Was Photographed &#39;Stealing&#39; These Items
Screenshot: Instagram

Rihanna plays it cool walking out in a blank tank dress and what looks like an Aperol Spritz.

Taking it to the Street

Taking it to the Street

Image for article titled All The Times Rihanna Was Photographed &#39;Stealing&#39; These Items
Screenshot: Instagram

The “Umbrella” singer struts down the street in a belted shirt dress and a glass of wine.

Beating the Heat

Beating the Heat

Image for article titled All The Times Rihanna Was Photographed &#39;Stealing&#39; These Items
Screenshot: Instagram

The only thing we love more than Rihanna’s red lip and loose beachy waves is the way she’s holding on to her glass of vino.

Vampire-Inspired

Vampire-Inspired

The dark lipstick, shades, velvet dress and glass of red wine in this 2017 photo is giving a serious vampire vibe.

Don’t Leave Without It

Don’t Leave Without It

Image for article titled All The Times Rihanna Was Photographed &#39;Stealing&#39; These Items
Screenshot: Instagram

We think this glass of red wine provided the perfect inspiration for RiRi’s bold lip color.

Bottle Service

Bottle Service

Image for article titled All The Times Rihanna Was Photographed &#39;Stealing&#39; These Items
Screenshot: Instagram

Why take a glass when you can take the whole bottle?

Who’s Going to Stop Her?

Who’s Going to Stop Her?

Image for article titled All The Times Rihanna Was Photographed &#39;Stealing&#39; These Items
Screenshot: Instagram

RiRi takes time to smile for the cameras before she makes her exit in a lingerie-inspired look...and a champagne flute.

Winter Essentials

Winter Essentials

Image for article titled All The Times Rihanna Was Photographed &#39;Stealing&#39; These Items
Screenshot: Instagram

Rihanna has everything she needs for winter night out on the town – a long coat and a glass of red wine.

BYOG (Bring Your Own Glass)

BYOG (Bring Your Own Glass)

Image for article titled All The Times Rihanna Was Photographed &#39;Stealing&#39; These Items
Screenshot: Instagram

When asked by Graham Norton to explain what was going on here, RiRi responded, “That might have been one that I took to the club.”

“I Took That One Back!”

“I Took That One Back!”

Image for article titled All The Times Rihanna Was Photographed &#39;Stealing&#39; These Items
Screenshot: Instagram

Rhianna accessorized her outfit with gorgeous gold sunglasses and a glass of white wine. Although she admitted to taking the glass, Rihanna said she did give it back.

“I took that back to the hotel I took it from,” she told Graham Norton.

Solo Cup Chic

Solo Cup Chic

But don’t get it twisted, ya girl can keep it 100 and roll out with her drink in a red Solo cup.

