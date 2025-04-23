All The Times Rihanna Was Photographed 'Stealing' These Items

As a working mother who is running successful cosmetics and fashion companies (while hopefully working on some new music for us), you can understand why billionaire beauty Rihanna might like to unwind with a drink every now and then. But what you may not know is that your girl likes to take her drink (and the glass it came in) to go.

“I don’t know if you know how criminal you are,” talk show host Graham Norton told the ‘Rude Boy’ singer before showing her a collection of photos where she’s boldly leaving venues with their drinkware in hand. Because after all, who is going to tell Rihanna she can’t leave with their glass?

We will never run out of reasons to love RiRi, so here are some of our favorite photos of her with a glass in her hand.