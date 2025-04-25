A Peek Inside Bill Cosby $7 Million New York Townhouse That He's Forced to Sell

"Too Black" or "Not Black Enough": W. Kamau Bell on the Politics of Black Identity
Entertainment

The disgraced actor and comedian is selling his home after being sued for defaulting on the mortgage.

By
Phenix S Halley
Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bill Cosby $7 Million New York Townhouse That He&#39;s Forced to Sell
Photo: Mark Makela, Google Maps (Getty Images)

Years after being released from prison, Bill Cosby is still facing legal battles. The disgraced comedian and actor has been having money troubles, and now, he’s been forced to sell off one of his two New York City townhouses.

The 87-year-old quietly listed his six-bedroom property on the market on April 16, according to Realtor.com. This was just four months after he was sued for allegedly defaulted on multiple loans. As The Root previously reported, Cosby defaulted on the mortgage for his crib on the Upper East Side after not making payments since June 2024.

In the court filing, First Foundation Bank claims Cosby, 87, and his wife, Camille, 80, owe $17.5 million on their loan. The foreclosure complaint isn’t against Cosby personally but “a limited liability company” set up by the married couple, according to the Daily Mail.

Now, it seems Cosby is trying to get at least one townhome off his hands. He’s asking for $6.99 million, up from the $1.2 million Cosby and his wife paid for the home in 1980. Take a look at the details of the stunning house and how things have changed or stayed the same over the past decades.

Outside Views

Outside Views

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bill Cosby $7 Million New York Townhouse That He&#39;s Forced to Sell
Screenshot: Google Maps

Located in the heart of Lenox Hill’s iconic Treadwell Farm Historic District, this home is straight out of a New York City movie. The home is a mixture of “historic charm” and modern amenities that make this the perfect forever home.

Living Room

Living Room

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bill Cosby $7 Million New York Townhouse That He&#39;s Forced to Sell
Photo: Realtor.com

It’s hard to find a living room in NYC with ample sunlight, a fire place, and plenty of space for seating, but this one has it all!

Family Room

Family Room

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bill Cosby $7 Million New York Townhouse That He&#39;s Forced to Sell
Screenshot: Realtor.com

In the listing, the property is described as an “architectural gem.”

Bedroom No. 1

Bedroom No. 1

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bill Cosby $7 Million New York Townhouse That He&#39;s Forced to Sell
Screenshot: Realtor.com

The four-story townhouse has six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bill Cosby $7 Million New York Townhouse That He&#39;s Forced to Sell
Screenshot: Realtor.com

You can tell sunlight was important not only to Cosby, but also to the architects who designed the space. In the master bedroom, floor-to-ceiling windows allow for a modern and homey environment.

Master Bathroom

Master Bathroom

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bill Cosby $7 Million New York Townhouse That He&#39;s Forced to Sell
Screenshot: Realtor.com

According to Realtor.com, the home has not been occupied for some time. Many of these photos have been virtually staged to give viewers a feel for the space’s potential.

Bedroom No.3

Bedroom No.3

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bill Cosby $7 Million New York Townhouse That He&#39;s Forced to Sell
Screenshot: Realtor.com

The exposed brick in this single bedroom gives the space more character. It also helps contrast with the mostly white walls in the unit.

Throwback Kitchen

Throwback Kitchen

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bill Cosby $7 Million New York Townhouse That He&#39;s Forced to Sell
Screenshot: Realtor.com

If you’re looking at this space and thinking “this looks very retro,” then you’d be right. Cosby purchased the home in 1980, and boy have things changed since then. Clearly, one thing that hasn’t changed is this kitchen!

Kitchen Appliances

Kitchen Appliances

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bill Cosby $7 Million New York Townhouse That He&#39;s Forced to Sell
Screenshot: Realtor.com

Despite the dated interior of the kitchen space, these stainless steel appliances are modern and up to date.

More of the Kitchen

More of the Kitchen

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bill Cosby $7 Million New York Townhouse That He&#39;s Forced to Sell
Screenshot: Realtor.com

The home was crafted using red oak, mosaic hardwood flooring and marble tiles, according to its listing.

Dining Area

Dining Area

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bill Cosby $7 Million New York Townhouse That He&#39;s Forced to Sell
Screenshot: Realtor.com

“Unlike apartment life, townhouses offer the freedom of full independence: no shared walls, no co-op boards or common lobbies, no neighbors above or below,” the listing reads. “Just your own private home, enhanced by exclusive outdoor spaces perfect for entertaining or simply unwinding.”

Patio and Sunroom

Patio and Sunroom

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bill Cosby $7 Million New York Townhouse That He&#39;s Forced to Sell
Screenshot: Realtor.com

Speaking of privacy, with the house, you also get your own private backyard. And with spring here and summer just around the corner, this could be the perfect space for a barbecue or gathering for friends and family.

Backyard

Backyard

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bill Cosby $7 Million New York Townhouse That He&#39;s Forced to Sell
Screenshot: Realtor.com

With privacy a priority with this home, it’s important to note there are no shared walls, no above or below neighbors and no common lobbies as seen in traditional apartment style buildings.

Spiral Staircase and Elevator

Spiral Staircase and Elevator

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Bill Cosby $7 Million New York Townhouse That He&#39;s Forced to Sell
Screenshot: Realtor.com

In addition to this spiral staircase, the home also features different amenities, like an in-house elevator that was, according to the listing, “only the 10th residential elevator to be installed in New York City.”

