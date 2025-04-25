A Peek Inside Bill Cosby $7 Million New York Townhouse That He's Forced to Sell

Years after being released from prison, Bill Cosby is still facing legal battles. The disgraced comedian and actor has been having money troubles, and now, he’s been forced to sell off one of his two New York City townhouses.

The 87-year-old quietly listed his six-bedroom property on the market on April 16, according to Realtor.com. This was just four months after he was sued for allegedly defaulted on multiple loans. As The Root previously reported, Cosby defaulted on the mortgage for his crib on the Upper East Side after not making payments since June 2024.

In the court filing, First Foundation Bank claims Cosby, 87, and his wife, Camille, 80, owe $17.5 million on their loan. The foreclosure complaint isn’t against Cosby personally but “a limited liability company” set up by the married couple, according to the Daily Mail.

Now, it seems Cosby is trying to get at least one townhome off his hands. He’s asking for $6.99 million, up from the $1.2 million Cosby and his wife paid for the home in 1980. Take a look at the details of the stunning house and how things have changed or stayed the same over the past decades.