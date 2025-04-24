Issa Rae and Kid Cudi in Young Love Is Our TV Pick This Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

A Look Inside Kid Cudi's $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Culture

A Look Inside Kid Cudi's $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!

The rapper is finally parting ways with his impressive home in Los Angeles and we've got all the details!

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled A Look Inside Kid Cudi&#39;s $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount+; Will Myers/Robb Report (Getty Images)

If you’ve ever wanted to live life like rappers do, then you just might have a chance thanks to the recent real estate news from Kid Cudi.

Advertisement

The “Just What I Am” artist is finally parting ways with his massive home in Calabasas and it’s currently on the market for the low, low price of $8.5 million. The home, which was built in 2001 according to Robb Report, boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It sits at 9,000 square feet and features some pretty exquisite amenities such as a backyard pool and cabana, putting green, theater room, home gym, wine closet, four-car garage and more.

The 12-acre property is also truly one-of-a-kind and expertly decorated. But because we can show you better than we can tell you, keep reading to take a peek inside the remarkable home and all the goodness it has to offer!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 18

Front View

Front View

Image for article titled A Look Inside Kid Cudi&#39;s $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Will Myers/Robb Report

You already know with curb appeal and architecture this stunning, whatever’s inside is going to be just as good!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 18

Foyer

Foyer

Image for article titled A Look Inside Kid Cudi&#39;s $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Will Myers/Robb Report

Talk about a show-stopping entrance! It’s been a while since we’ve seen grand staircase this beautiful, we can’t wait to see what else in store.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 18

Living Room

Living Room

Image for article titled A Look Inside Kid Cudi&#39;s $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Will Myers/Robb Report

The spacious living room is perfect for entertaining a good amount of guests or just chilling by yourself.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 18

Kitchen

Kitchen

Image for article titled A Look Inside Kid Cudi&#39;s $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Will Myers/Robb Report

This has got to be a chef’s dream gourmet kitchen: double islands, top-tier Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, and a nearby breakfast nook. What else can you ask for?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 18

Family Room

Family Room

Image for article titled A Look Inside Kid Cudi&#39;s $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Will Myers/Robb Report

As if you needed more space to hang out, this family room comes with just the right amount of seating and cozy feelings to make anyone automatically feel at home!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 18

Family Room, View 2

Family Room, View 2

Image for article titled A Look Inside Kid Cudi&#39;s $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Will Myers/Robb Report

You know what pairs well with a good TV show or movie? A crisp glass of wine and you’ll have plenty to choose from thanks to the gorgeous 120 -bottle wine wall.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 18

Dining Room

Dining Room

Image for article titled A Look Inside Kid Cudi&#39;s $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Will Myers/Robb Report

If you fancy a bit more of a formal eating situation, look no further than the stylish dining room that seats eight and boasts views of the backyard.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 18

Wet Bar

Wet Bar

Image for article titled A Look Inside Kid Cudi&#39;s $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Will Myers/Robb Report

Now here’s something you don’t see often: a wet bar that immediately screams “hey honey, let’s invite the neighbors over!”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 18

Outdoor Patio

Outdoor Patio

Image for article titled A Look Inside Kid Cudi&#39;s $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Will Myers/Robb Report

Oh, you thought the amazing decor and layout was exclusive to interior? Nope. The outdoor patio is just as nice.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 18

Movie Room

Movie Room

Image for article titled A Look Inside Kid Cudi&#39;s $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Will Myers/Robb Report

This home in Calabasas wouldn’t be complete without an entertainment space and that’s exactly what you get with this movie room.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 18

Movie Room, View 2

Movie Room, View 2

Image for article titled A Look Inside Kid Cudi&#39;s $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Will Myers/Robb Report

Not only does the movie room come with a big screen in the front, but it also has a massive screen on the ceiling (yes you read that right) for ultimate iconic viewing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 18

Office

Office

Image for article titled A Look Inside Kid Cudi&#39;s $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Will Myers/Robb Report

When you’re done having fun and need to get some work done, the cozy yet functional office space is the prime spot to do so.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 18

Primary Bedroom

Primary Bedroom

Image for article titled A Look Inside Kid Cudi&#39;s $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Will Myers/Robb Report

We know you’ve been waiting to see it and here it is: the primary bedroom. Complete with a covered balcony and a separate seating area, this space also comes with bespoke walk-in closets.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 18

Primary Bathroom

Primary Bathroom

Image for article titled A Look Inside Kid Cudi&#39;s $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Will Myers/Robb Report

Wow, just wow! They say a picture is worth a thousand words and this extraordinary ensuite bathroom deserves that and more!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 18

Gym

Gym

Image for article titled A Look Inside Kid Cudi&#39;s $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Will Myers/Robb Report

No luxury home is complete without an exercise room and lucky for you, this home gym gives you all the space and tools you need to get some serious sweat in!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 18

Backyard Pool

Backyard Pool

Image for article titled A Look Inside Kid Cudi&#39;s $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Will Myers/Robb Report

Arguably one of the best features of the home, the backyard pool and cabana (not pictured) is truly the icing on this already gorgeous cake.

Advertisement

18 / 18