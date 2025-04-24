A Look Inside Kid Cudi's $8.5M Lavish LA Crib, Now Up for Sale!

If you’ve ever wanted to live life like rappers do, then you just might have a chance thanks to the recent real estate news from Kid Cudi.

Advertisement

The “Just What I Am” artist is finally parting ways with his massive home in Calabasas and it’s currently on the market for the low, low price of $8.5 million. The home, which was built in 2001 according to Robb Report, boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It sits at 9,000 square feet and features some pretty exquisite amenities such as a backyard pool and cabana, putting green, theater room, home gym, wine closet, four-car garage and more.

The 12-acre property is also truly one-of-a-kind and expertly decorated. But because we can show you better than we can tell you, keep reading to take a peek inside the remarkable home and all the goodness it has to offer!