“Karen” died today. Or maybe yesterday, I can’t be sure.

All I know is that when I was alerted to the existence of a Wikipedia page for the term Karen, I knew it was time to move on. I predicted this would happen. When it found its way into the Caucasian lexicon, I knew “Karen” would join formerly cool terms like “lit,” “bae” and “Khéya Wíta” in the graveyard of things that were cool until white people discovered it.

Although Wikipedia describes a Karen as a “a pejorative term for a woman seeming to be entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal,” that is not quite accurate. Wikipedia is correct when it explains that African-American culture has “a long history of calling a meddlesome white woman by a certain name.” However, all Karens are not meddlesome and all annoying white women are not Karens.

The headline might be misleading, but the scientific term for the different kinds of female “Oh no!”-sapiens are much more complex. To explain these differences, we contacted lexicologists, anthropologists and people who know that joker-joker-ace is the correct way to play Spades. But, since everyone responded by saying “Stop playing on my phone,” I decided to lean on the expertise of the founder of the field of wypipology to outline the different types of privileged white women.

Me.