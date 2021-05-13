AOC Is Going to Need Security to Keep Her From Kicking QAnon Crazy Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Ass

Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

Entitled by her whiteness and her QAnon membership, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene seems to believe that she can aggressively rundown on her colleagues and scream at them whenever she so chooses.



According to the Washington Post, Greene, emboldened by the spirit of the insurrectionists, chased down Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and in her wacky QAnon way accused her of supporting “terrorists.” Because AOC is a woman of class and knows that this level of fuckery is beneath her, she chose to have her office call on leadership to ensure that QAren leaves her the fuck alone and that Congress remains “a safe, civil place for all Members and staff.”



As AOC was leaving the House chamber Wednesday afternoon, Greene reportedly shouted “Hey Alexandria.” Realizing that the woman calling her name looked like a violent PTA mom, AOC kept walking so, of course, that meant that QAren sped up, reportedly shouting to ask her why she supports antifa and Black Lives Matter, calling both groups “terrorists.”

“You don’t care about the American people,” Greene shouted. “Why do you support terrorists and antifa?”

Greene also claimed that AOC was afraid to defend her “radical socialist” beliefs by declining to publicly debate the freshman from Georgia, the Post reports.

“Representative Greene tried to begin an argument with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and when Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away, Congresswoman Greene began screaming and called Rep. Ocasio-Cortez a terrorist sympathizer,” Ocasio-Cortez spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said in a statement, the Post reports.



“We hope leadership and the Sergeant at Arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff — especially as many offices are discussing reopening. One Member has already been forced to relocate her office due to Congresswoman Greene’s attacks.”



Before walking away, Greene claimed that the encounter was her attempt to hold Democrats responsible for their policy proposals. Someone might want to tell her ass that she’s no longer a private citizen but an elected official and that’s not the way that things get done.



“She’s a chicken, she doesn’t want to debate the Green New Deal,” she said to a small group of reporters. “These members are cowards. They need to defend their legislation to the people. That’s pathetic.”



Isn’t it just like a QAren to assume that because she has called for a debate that AOC must debate her? I guess she doesn’t realize that AOC is booked and busy and recognizes that Greene’s crazy ass is clout-chasing.



Greene has already been called out by Democrats, who voted to strip her of her committee assignments and she’s made all kinds of insane statements since coming to Congress. She’s claimed that Black people “are held slaves to the Democratic Party,” that “Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) — the first two Muslim women elected to Congress — represented ‘an Islamic invasion into our government offices,’ and that Jewish megadonor George Soros collaborated with Nazis,” the Post reports.



She also reportedly ran down on Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) earlier this year after Bush told her to wear a mask “out of concern for the health of my staff, other members of Congress, and their congressional staff.”



Greene accused Bush of “lying” and of leading a “terrorist mob” because Bush supported Black Lives Matter. Bush asked Democratic leadership to move her office the fuck away from Greene because the woman is a few Crayons short of box of 64.



Republicans are even tired of her shit.



From the Post:



House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) spoke to Greene before she was removed from her committees and after Republicans started to complain about her attempts to delay routine floor actions, but neither those nor other conversations resulted in punishment. “Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference,” he said in a statement released during the debate over her committee assignments. “I made this clear to Marjorie when we met. I also made clear that as a member of Congress we have a responsibility to hold ourselves to a higher standard than how she presented herself as a private citizen. Her past comments now have much greater meaning. Marjorie recognized this in our conversation. I hold her to her word, as well as her actions going forward.”

AOC is going to need security to keep her safe but also to hold her back from beating Greene’s ass.

