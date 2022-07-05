Josephine Baker

Legendary entertainer, World War II spy and queer icon. Josephine Baker was a truly fascinating woman who lived many lives. Though she had four marriages to men, historians have since come to know that she was bisexual and also had relationships with women, possibly including famed artist Frida Kahlo. There have been many movies and TV series made about Baker’s life, but most have been reluctant to include her bisexuality. Perhaps that’s an aspect of her life Janelle Monáe will examine in their upcoming series.

