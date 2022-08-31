I think we can all agree here that one of the most beautiful things about people of color is our melanin-rich skin. But when excessive amounts of melanin form in certain areas of your skin, it can lead to hyperpigmentation, a condition in which an area of the skin looks darker than the skin around it. According to the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology, hyperpigmentation is one of the top five most commonly diagnosed skin conditions in people of African descent. And while it isn’t harmful, it can be embarrassing and downright annoying for people who suffer from it.

A dermatologist can officially diagnose your hyperpigmentation and help you determine the best skin care regimen to manage it. Check out the Skin of Color Society or the Black Derm Directory to find a dermatologist who understands Black skin. In the meantime, these are some of our favorite products to help manage hyperpigmentation.