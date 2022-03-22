The past two years have been stressful for everyone. And even if you were able to travel, the fear of COVID-19 and the threat of people fighting on your flight may have sucked some of the joy out of the experience. But now, as things begin to open up and get back to normal, you may be thinking about taking a relaxing vacation. Whether you’re planning a romantic retreat with your partner or a getaway with your girls, a spa can help you get off the grid and really unwind. If you need a break from, well, everything, check out one of these blissfully cozy Black-owned spas that will provide the perfect retreat from the daily grind.