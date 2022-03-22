The past two years have been stressful for everyone. And even if you were able to travel, the fear of COVID-19 and the threat of people fighting on your flight may have sucked some of the joy out of the experience. But now, as things begin to open up and get back to normal, you may be thinking about taking a relaxing vacation. Whether you’re planning a romantic retreat with your partner or a getaway with your girls, a spa can help you get off the grid and really unwind. If you need a break from, well, everything, check out one of these blissfully cozy Black-owned spas that will provide the perfect retreat from the daily grind.
2 / 7
Salamander Resort and Spa - Middleburg, VA
Salamander Resort and Spa - Middleburg, VA
The Salamander Resort and Spa is a Forbes five-star destination resort, so you are in for a seriously swanky experience. All 168 guest rooms enjoy scenic country views. And the 23,000 square-foot spa has 14 treatment rooms and a private heated pool. Whether you experience one of the seasonal spa treatments, CBD relief massage, or a therapeutic body wrap, you’re sure to leave feeling calm and refreshed. But if you prefer to be more active, you can also enjoy zip-lining, tennis or the equestrian facility.
3 / 7
The Mansion at Noble Lane - Bethany, PA
The Mansion at Noble Lane - Bethany, PA
The Mansion at Noble Lane is a 25,000 square foot mansion located on 22 acres of land in the Poconos. It has 14 guest rooms, allowing you to enjoy a private getaway from your busy schedule. Even if you’re not a guest at the mansion, you can visit the YOUtopia Spa to chill in one of the seven relaxing treatment rooms. Enjoy a romantic couple’s massage or pamper yourself from head to toe with the Spa Ahhh package that includes a one-hour massage, facial, spa Mani and Pedi and a complimentary glass of sparkling wine or cider.
4 / 7
The Spa at The Ivy - Baltimore, MD
The Spa at The Ivy - Baltimore, MD
The Spa at The Ivy is the exclusive spa at The Ivy luxury hotel located in downtown Baltimore, MD. Even though you’re in a big city, the spa menu includes a variety of massages, facial treatments and body rituals that will make you feel like you have left the world behind. For a seriously serene experience, try the Ultimate Zen package, 120 minutes of pure bliss that includes full body exfoliation, body wrap and hot-oil scalp treatment followed by a relaxing and hydrating shea butter massage tailored with your favorite aroma.
5 / 7
iwi fresh Garden Day Spa - Atlanta, GA
iwi fresh Garden Day Spa - Atlanta, GA
iwi fresh Garden Day Spa is located in downtown Atlanta, GA. But once inside, you’ll feel like you’re relaxing in a beautiful botanical garden. Owner, Yolanda Owens, AKA Yogi The Skin Care Farmer, has been making skincare products for nearly 15 years. iwi stands for “it is what it is,” so you can rest assured that all of the products used in your treatments are made with fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs and are free from harmful ingredients you can’t pronounce. The spa menu includes a variety of clean facial, massage and wellness services that will leave you feeling great. And when you’re done, enjoy fresh juice from Yogi’s Juice Bar.
6 / 7
Essential Body Bar - Houston, TX
Essential Body Bar - Houston, TX
Essential Body Bar was created by Letrice Mason, a Family Nurse Practitioner who has been devoted to women’s health and wellness throughout her career. Her Houston, TX beauty and wellness organic day spa is designed to provide guests with the ultimate self-care experience. Enjoy one of the massage, sugaring or yoni steam services on the spa menu or purchase some of the naturally-derived plant-based products to recreate the experience at home. Bliss out alone or hook up a spa party with up to 15 of your closest friends!
7 / 7