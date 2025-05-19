Interview With Issa Rae, Keke Palmer and SZA
2025 Summer Concert Preview: Kendrick, SZA, Beyoncé and More

Music

2025 Summer Concert Preview: Kendrick, SZA, Beyoncé and More

Summer is almost here, and we've got a look at all of the biggest live music opportunities waiting for concert-goers this summer.

By
Jared Alexander
(L-R) Kendrick Lamar and SZA perform onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Image: Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Summer is right around the corner, which means one thing for music fans: concert season is back again. Every summer, music’s biggest acts take to arenas and stadiums across the world, bringing people together to celebrate and sing along to their favorite artists.

While the first few years post-COVID-19 pandemic were a slow burn of rebuilding for touring acts, it finally feels like the music industry is back in full force when it comes to tours, with concert tickets getting increasingly harder to access, as fans yearn for one-of-a-kind, in-person experiences.

This year, acts like Kendrick, SZA, Beyoncé and more are bringing their acts on the road, taking over social media as thousands of fans post clips of the shows to their accounts. Worried about finding tickets to see your favorite musicians? Have no fear. We’ve got you covered with a summer 2025 concert preview, below.

Kendrick and SZA’s Grand National Tour

Kendrick and SZA’s Grand National Tour

SZA and Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Image: Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Kendrick and SZA are taking their victory lap on the road. After thrilling audiences at the Super Bowl this year, the two biggest names in Hip-Hop and R&B are bringing the Grand National Tour to stops all over the world. The Grand National Tour runs from May 12 to August 9.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter World Tour

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter World Tour

Beyoncé performs with daughter, Blue Ivy, during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Image: Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Queen Bey finally snagged that Album of the Year and immediately hit the road. You can hear Beyoncé sing “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” “16 CARRIAGES” and more on her already-viral tour, which is bringing out all of the celebrities to see the hitmaker in all of her glory (as well as performances from Blue Ivy and Rumi).

The Cowboy Carter World Tour runs from April 28 to July 26.

The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour

The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour

Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye performs on stage during the ‘After Hours Til Dawn Tour’ at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Image: Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation (Getty Images)

The Weeknd is also going on tour this summer in support of his trilogy of albums that began with “After Hours” and ended with “Hurry Up Tomorrow.” Playboi Carti and Mike Dean are joining the tour to support the singer.

The After Hours Til Dawn Tour begins May 24 and ends September 3.

Wu-Tang Clan’s Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour

Wu-Tang Clan’s Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour

Young Dirty Bastard, U-God, Raekwon, Masta Killa, Cappadonna and Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan perform during a stop of the N.Y. State of Mind tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Image: . (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Wu-Tang Clan fans, rejoice! The beloved hip-hop group is going on tour one last time this summer. Described as a “special moment” by founding Wu-Tang member RZA, the tour will see the group playing songs they’ve never played before to their fans, promising to be “a show unlike” anything fans have seen.

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber begins June 6 and ends July 18.

Tyler The Creator’s Chromakopia: The World Tour

Tyler The Creator’s Chromakopia: The World Tour

Tyler, the Creator performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)
Image: Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella (Getty Images)

Tyler the Creator’s Chromakopia World Tour continues this summer, resuming dates in the U.S. this June. Now’s your chance to see one of the biggest rappers in the game support his latest album, which received acclaim from critics and fans alike.

Chromakopia: The World Tour resumes U.S. dates on June 27 and ends July 28.

Doechii (All Things Go Festival)

Doechii (All Things Go Festival)

Doechii performs onstage at the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Getty Images)

At the end of this summer, east coast fans will get a chance to see Doechii live and in concert for a special performance. The Grammy Award-winning rapper is headlining All Things Go Music Festival, which will happen in both DC and NYC.

All Things Go will take place September 26-28th in DC and NYC.

Earth, Wind & Fire: Live in Concert

Earth, Wind & Fire: Live in Concert

Earth, Wind &amp; Fire performs onstage as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual “Power Of Love” gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Image: Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive (Getty Images)

Ever wanted to see Earth, Wind & Fire live in concert? Now’s your chance. The iconic group is embarking on a massive tour this year, kicking off in June with a 6-month run, including a sit down in Las Vegas.

Earth, Wind & Fire’s tour starts June 14 and concludes December 16.

Ledisi

Ledisi

Ledisi performs onstage during the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala at The Beverly Hilton on May 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image: Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Getty Images)

Ledisi is back on tour. The Root 100 honoree is hitting the road in support of her new album, The Crown. She is currently touring the U.S. through June before traveling to Europe.

Find more information on tickets to Ledisi’s tour here.

Coco Jones’ Why Not More? Tour

Coco Jones’ Why Not More? Tour

Coco Jones performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET (Getty Images)

Coco Jones just dropped her debut album and is immediately getting on the road to support it. She “Bel-Air” star kicked off the tour this month, and is set to play shows across the country through the summer.

Coco Jones’ tour runs in the U.S. through June.

Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle & Stephanie Mills

Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle & Stephanie Mills

Chaka Khan performs on opening night of the “The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage.” tour at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Image: Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images (Getty Images)

R&B fans are in for a treat with the current tour, “The Queens! Legends. 1 Stage.” Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills are currently coming to a city near you, giving fans a chance to catch some of tghe greatest names in music history all in one night. The tour is set to hit stops like Chicago, Baltimore, Cincinnati and NYC within the next few weeks.

Check out more information on the tour here, which is running from May through October.

Keyshia Cole’s The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour

Keyshia Cole’s The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour

Keyshia Cole performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Image: Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Keyshia Cole is celebrating a major milestone with a tour. Her debut album, “The Way It Is,” turns 20 this June, and the “Love” singer is hitting the road in honor of the anniversary.

Keyshia Cole’s The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour runs from July to September.

Leon Bridges’ The Leon Tour

Leon Bridges’ The Leon Tour

Leon Bridges performs on-stage at the 14th Annual City Year Los Angeles Spring Break Gala at SoFi Stadium’s Gallagher Garden on Saturday May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles (Getty Images)

Leon Bridges is currently on tour, and fans still have a chance to see the “River” singer this month and in June before he takes his show international.

The Leon Tour has 11 more shows to catch in the United States.

