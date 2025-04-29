'Cowboy Carter Tour' Looks From Gorgeous to Outrageous

Beyoncé is back on tour again, and the Beyhive is coming dressed to impress! Fresh off her Album of the Year win, she is now properly touring her Cowboy Carter album, bringing thousands of Beyhive members to various stadiums across the country all summer.



While the ballroom-themed Renaissance Tour had everyone whipping out their best silver and disco-ball inspired outfits, the Cowboy Carter tour naturally has everyone coming up with Cowboy-inspired fits. Yes, that means cowboy boots, cowboy hats, and plenty of leather are all being rocked at these shows. Last night, Bey kicked off the concert at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, and we finally got to see what fans (and fellow celebrities) were rocking at the show.

Like a Mechanical Bull

Some fans have taken Beyoncé’s lyrics literally, to astounding effect. On the fan-favorite track “Sweet-Honey-Buckin’,” Bey references a mechanical bull, and one fan seems to have taken this as a call to action. Last month, they posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they had a “crazy idea” for their Cowboy Carter fit. Clearly, they pulled it off.

Quoting that old tweet, the user shared photos of their outfit, which featured Hollywood-level makeup and effects. They quite literally turned themselves into a bull, with the help of prosthetics of course. The response has been ravenous, with over 32,000 likes on X alone. Fans are calling it the “best looks” they’ve seen yet.

Check out the wild look below:

Alligator Ears

As we mentioned, the opening night of the concert was also a star-studded affair. Of course, Beyoncé’s Destiny’s Child sister Kelly Rowland attended and also wore an outfit alluding to the Cowboy Carter album. Rocking a cowboy hat and fur, Rowland wore gold alligator earrings (like ALLIGATOR TEARS, get it?) Naturally, Rowland looked stunning in the look, and wrote all about how proud she was of Bey and the show.

Denim on Denim on Denim

Like the Cowboy Carter track “Levi’s Jeans,” there was a lot of denim seen at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Beyoncé croons, “denim on denim on denim on denim” on the track, and we certainly saw plenty of that from fans and celebrities alike.

Even Oprah was rocking a full denim ensemble, seen below jamming out at the concert.

Americana

Of course, the themes of Cowboy Carter are all about reclaiming both country music and American culture, so there was also plenty of red white and blue to be seen at the concert. The official Parkwood account shared some incredible looks on their official account, including one fan who rocked a gorgeous dress made up of the American flag.

Fur All Day

Although the show kicked off in sunny Los Angeles, many fans were rocking some impressive furs as well, keeping in line with the cowboy theme.

Rodeo Queens

The Rodeo Queen is a major figure in the body of work that is Cowboy Carter (Beyoncé acts as one on the cover of the album), and the fans caught onto this quickly. Many attendees used their creativity to create looks with rodeo sashes and pins, many of which said Cowboy Carter all over them.

All White Ensembles

An all-white look never goes out of style, and many Beyoncé fans proved this last night. One of the biggest Beyhive members, Lizzo, showed up to the concert in an outfit like this as well, rocking a mini white cowboy hat and an all white ensemble as well as a see-through robe.

As we mentioned, the Cowboy Carter tour is just getting started, so be on the lookout for more out-of-this-world looks and fits from the biggest members of the BeyHive.