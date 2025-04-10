Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

15 Examples of Regretful MAGA Folks Who Messed Around and Found Out After Voting for Trump

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Politics

15 Examples of Regretful MAGA Folks Who Messed Around and Found Out After Voting for Trump

*yawn* We tried to tell you not to vote for that man. Now there's a group of people #LeavingMAGA.

By
Kalyn Womack
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 15 Examples of Regretful MAGA Folks Who Messed Around and Found Out After Voting for Trump
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

There is a new trend of voters who chose President Donald Trump on the ballot speaking out against their vote and voicing their regrets now that they’ve had a few months to experience his presidency.

Advertisement

These TikTok videos vary from satires to teary-eyed testimonials to cringy confessions that honestly don’t even seem real. However, it is astounding the amount of people — from a variety of backgrounds — who are denouncing the very man they just knew would help them prosper. The ignorance that blinded people from his racist, fascist, money-hungry ideals is beginning to lift slowly but surely.

As Elon Musk runs amok, federal agencies are being slashed, grocery prices remain high and inflation is predicted to get worse. And it’s not until now folks are thinking twice about their decision. We got three years left of this guy but here’s 15 reasons why after a few months of his presidency, some voters regret voting for Trump.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Hands Off Protestor

Hands Off Protestor

Advertisement

“I voted for my own job loss like a damn fool! I ain’t ashamed to admit it. I won’t do that again,” said the Black man, appearing to be in attendance of the recent “Hands Off” anti-Trump protest.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Loaded Comment Section

Loaded Comment Section

Advertisement

This video appeared to present as a safe place for people who opened their eyes to their own ignorance.

“I was raised Christian and taught that being Republican aligned w/ that. Took me getting a college education and realizing that the Dem platform was much closer to my actual beliefs and values,” one user wrote.

“I voted for him in 2016. I got played w propaganda about Hillary. I’m in healthcare & saw his lies over COVID though. I voted Biden & then Harris. I will never vote Republican again,” wrote another user.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Farmers At Risk

Farmers At Risk

Advertisement

Now, this is satire. This TikTok points out the ways Trump’s policies are going to affect rural America. The creator details how farms in states like Ohio were supported by funding from former President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act —which was paused by the Trump administration. Now, families may struggle to keep up.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

A MAGA Apology

A MAGA Apology

Advertisement

The girl explained how the mother of one of her former friends began a political tit-for-tat with her on Facebook following Trump’s first victory back in 2016. Nearly ten years later, the girl opened her phone to an apology from that very same Trump defender.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Podcaster’s Regret

Podcaster’s Regret

Advertisement

Months after declaring their loyalty to Trump, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy and Twitch streamer Adin Ross hopped back on their respective platforms to cry about how much money they lost after Trump returned to office.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

“MAGA Junkie” Tears Up

“MAGA Junkie” Tears Up

Advertisement

The MAGA supporter thought voting for Trump guaranteed federal job security. Boy, was she wrong and now, embarrassed, after losing her job.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Christian Nationalist Speaks Out

Christian Nationalist Speaks Out

Advertisement

The TikTok user cited her religious beliefs as to why she supported Trump, who she believed was sent by God to lead the country out of Satan’s hands... until she realized she was being manipulated into believing so.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Kamala Harris Ad Brings Guilt

Kamala Harris Ad Brings Guilt

Advertisement

This Trump voter expressed the “guilt” and “grief” he felt as the reality of the current presidency hit him after seeing a VP Kamala Harris campaign ad about Trump’s vindictive promise to withhold aid from his opposers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Trump Voter Leaves MAGA

Trump Voter Leaves MAGA

Advertisement

Courtney here explained that after voting for Trump in 2016, her faith in him was lost upon the pandemic when she realized... he don’t really care about us.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Pandemic Prompts MAGA Exit

Pandemic Prompts MAGA Exit

Advertisement

This TikTok user realized his mistake during the pandemic after Trump suggested we inject household cleaner into our veins. He also called out Trump for constantly combatting medical experts who were trying to provide useful information to save lives.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Medicaid MAGA’s Change Their Mind

Medicaid MAGA’s Change Their Mind

Advertisement

In an interview with More Perfect Union, rural California residents addressed Trump’s proposed billion-dollar cut to Medicaid. They believe millions of people are at risk of losing access to medication and healthcare, many of which who voted for Trump.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Former Federal Worker

Former Federal Worker

Image for article titled 15 Examples of Regretful MAGA Folks Who Messed Around and Found Out After Voting for Trump
Screenshot: TikTok

A woman named Ryleigh Cooper was let down twice by Trump: first by losing her job with the U.S. Forest Service along with her insurance and second, by not having free access to IVF for her plans to build a family as Trump promised.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Voter Turned Off By Racism/Deportation

Voter Turned Off By Racism/Deportation

Advertisement

Trump’s racist comments about Haitian immigrants eating cats and dogs was one of the major turnoffs for this voter. She also explained that she didn’t think border control would be so brutal, sweeping even taxpaying citizens from off their feet. She said her hope is that MAGAs aren’t truly ignorant and won’t purposefully feed into Trump’s hate.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Veteran Regrets Vote

Veteran Regrets Vote

Advertisement

The 39-year-old North Carolina veteran said he voted for Trump because it appeared his policies helped military lives. He said he regretted his vote based on Trump’s comments about Gaza and even went as far as creating a “Money Out of Politics” movement to protest Congressional stock trading.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

2016 Voters Regret Their 2024 Votes

2016 Voters Regret Their 2024 Votes

Advertisement

It seems the common sentiment across Trump 2016 voters is that they regret putting him in office a second time. Well, if his first term wasn’t convincing enough that he’s an unfit president, we don’t know how to help ya.

Advertisement

17 / 17