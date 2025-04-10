15 Examples of Regretful MAGA Folks Who Messed Around and Found Out After Voting for Trump

There is a new trend of voters who chose President Donald Trump on the ballot speaking out against their vote and voicing their regrets now that they’ve had a few months to experience his presidency.

These TikTok videos vary from satires to teary-eyed testimonials to cringy confessions that honestly don’t even seem real. However, it is astounding the amount of people — from a variety of backgrounds — who are denouncing the very man they just knew would help them prosper. The ignorance that blinded people from his racist, fascist, money-hungry ideals is beginning to lift slowly but surely.

As Elon Musk runs amok, federal agencies are being slashed, grocery prices remain high and inflation is predicted to get worse. And it’s not until now folks are thinking twice about their decision. We got three years left of this guy but here’s 15 reasons why after a few months of his presidency, some voters regret voting for Trump.