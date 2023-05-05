15 Black Shows That Got Cancelled Too Soon

Television

15 Black Shows That Got Cancelled Too Soon

With fan-favorite shows going off the air, like Truth Be Told, Kindred and Red Table Talk, let's take a look back at a handful of shows that were gone too soon.

By
Shanelle Genai
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 15 Black Shows That Got Cancelled Too Soon
Screenshot: YouTube/Viben on Films

It seems like every other week, we’re getting news of one of our favorite shows saying sayonara to our small screens thanks to mergers or budget cuts or any number of reasons (looking at you, specifically Truth Be Told, Love Life and 61st Street). This not only makes for upset fans who already found themselves attached to these short-lived characters, but it also serves an injustice to the aforementioned characters’ storylines and arcs as we’ll never get closure or a proper send-off to their sagas. That being said, we felt it fitting to take a look back a handful of shows that got canceled far too soon and deserved at least one more season.

We’re gonna start off strong with OWN’s one-season-wonder: Love Is_. This show, inspired by the love story of TV-producing couple Salim and Mara Brock Akil took the internet by storm and garnered a huge following in near record time. While it wasn’t without its flaws, the love and career success story of Yasir and Nuri is one that we still need to see evolve. Somebody get Oprah on the line, the streets need this!!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

The Get Down

The Get Down

Image for article titled 15 Black Shows That Got Cancelled Too Soon
Screenshot: YouTube/FilmIsNow Moves & Trailers

Just the fact that I’ll never get to see Yahya Abdul-Mateen II disco dance as Cadillac or hear Shameik Moore scream “I’M SHAOLIN FANTASTIC, THE LADY KILLING ROMANTIC” ever again is enough to make me cry into the next millennium. Netflix’s The Get Down was gone far too soon.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

South Side

South Side

Image for article titled 15 Black Shows That Got Cancelled Too Soon
Screenshot: YouTube/HBO Max

I don’t think I’ve cried laughing or screamed laughing at a show like HBO Max’s South Side in a looooooong time. Its cancellation was a miss entirely.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Raising Dion

Raising Dion

Image for article titled 15 Black Shows That Got Cancelled Too Soon
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

A Black kid superhero learning how to harness his powers for good with the support of his mother? Come on, now. Netflix knows good and well that we needed another season of Raising Dion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Legendary

Legendary

Image for article titled 15 Black Shows That Got Cancelled Too Soon
Photo: Courtesy of 42 West

Not only was Legendary fabulous but it was also edu-taining, meaning educational and entertaining. More folks needed to learn a thing or two about ballroom culture, how to respect it and how to serve, if we’re being real. This show was giving what it was supposed to have gave and I’m sick that HBO Max put an end to it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

The Mayor

The Mayor

Image for article titled 15 Black Shows That Got Cancelled Too Soon
Screenshot: YouTube/TV Promos

I think I audibly gasped when the news broke that the ABC show The Mayor had been canceled. Brandon Michael Hall, Bernard David Jones, and Marcel Spears were like my favorite trio of friends. Not seeing them together on my screen anymore is a huge miss.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Survivor’s Remorse

Survivor’s Remorse

Image for article titled 15 Black Shows That Got Cancelled Too Soon
Screenshot: YouTube/STARZ

Not only was STARZ’s Survivor’s Remorse great, but it boasts a handful of our 90s favorite actors like Tichina Arnold and Ronreaco Lee and Teyonah Parris and Jesse T. Usher.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Underground

Underground

Image for article titled 15 Black Shows That Got Cancelled Too Soon
Screenshot: YouTube/UndergroundWGN

Aldis Hodge. Jurnee Smollett. Amirah Vahn. Aisha Hinds. Alano Miller. Need I say more about WGN’s Underground?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

The Arsenio Hall Show

The Arsenio Hall Show

Arsenio Hall speaking to the crowd, 1993.
Arsenio Hall speaking to the crowd, 1993.
Photo: Afro American Newspapers/Gado (Getty Images)

Come on now, it’s Arsenio freakin’ Hall. He had the goods for TV and when the show was revived in 2013, they should’ve given our guy more time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

The Carmichael Show

The Carmichael Show

Image for article titled 15 Black Shows That Got Cancelled Too Soon
Screenshot: YouTube/A2Z TV Trailers

The Carmichael Show was another show that made me audibly gasp when its cancellation was announced. I know the comedic style wasn’t everybody’s cup of tea, but you cannot deny the chemistry between Jerrod Carmichael, Lil Rel, David Alan Grier, Loretta Devine, Tiffany Haddish and more.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Roc

Roc

Image for article titled 15 Black Shows That Got Cancelled Too Soon
Screenshot: YouTube/Scenes That Hit

Those who watched Fox back in the early 90s will remember how much Roc was a gem of a show and also why it never got its just dues.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

She’s Gotta Have It

She’s Gotta Have It

Image for article titled 15 Black Shows That Got Cancelled Too Soon
Screenshot: YouTube/JoBlo Streaming and TV Trailers

Admittedly, season two of this Netflix show wasn’t as good as the first one IN MY OPINION. But that doesn’t mean we didn’t deserve to see more of Nola Darling and her evolution.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Girlfriends

Girlfriends

Image for article titled 15 Black Shows That Got Cancelled Too Soon
Screenshot: YouTube/Zolani Hogana

I mean, do I really have to say why? We never got a proper ending and for, we need the show creators to run it back!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

My Brother and Me

My Brother and Me

Image for article titled 15 Black Shows That Got Cancelled Too Soon
Screenshot: YouTube/Bobby S. Cooper

Nickelodeon-Hive, stand up! This classic show was important to an entire generation of kids and we should’ve gotten more from it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

The Sinbad Show

The Sinbad Show

Image for article titled 15 Black Shows That Got Cancelled Too Soon
Screenshot: YouTube/The Sinbad Show

There’s a reason Sinbad was so popular—and that’s because he was so good and so funny. The people wanted more and we should’ve gotten it!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Lovecraft Country

Lovecraft Country

Image for article titled 15 Black Shows That Got Cancelled Too Soon
Screenshot: YouTube/Kinocheck.com

Scandal involving its lead star aside, not a week goes by where someone online isn’t venting their frustrations about not getting a season two of this show. It’s only right that they get what they’ve so long been waiting for.

Advertisement

17 / 17