15 Black Shows That Got Cancelled Too Soon

It seems like every other week, we’re getting news of one of our favorite shows saying sayonara to our small screens thanks to mergers or budget cuts or any number of reasons (looking at you, specifically Truth Be Told, Love Life and 61st Street). This not only makes for upset fans who already found themselves attached to these short-lived characters, but it also serves an injustice to the aforementioned characters’ storylines and arcs as we’ll never get closure or a proper send-off to their sagas. That being said, we felt it fitting to take a look back a handful of shows that got canceled far too soon and deserved at least one more season.

We’re gonna start off strong with OWN’s one-season-wonder: Love Is_. This show, inspired by the love story of TV-producing couple Salim and Mara Brock Akil took the internet by storm and garnered a huge following in near record time. While it wasn’t without its flaws, the love and career success story of Yasir and Nuri is one that we still need to see evolve. Somebody get Oprah on the line, the streets need this!!