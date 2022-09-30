There are a lot of people upset about Black actors playing their favorite superheroes and princesses. However, we don’t care about them. It’s time to celebrate the talented artists who triumphed over hate and absolutely killed it. Let’s revel in the joy of these Black actors who played traditionally white characters and nailed it!
Jacob Anderson: Louis De Pointe Du Lac in Interview with the Vampire
It takes an extremely captivating performance to surpass Brad Pitt in one of his most popular roles. And that’s exactly what Jacob Anderson does as Louis in Interview with the Vampire. He moves from vengeance seeking monster to tortured soul with ease and beauty.
Halle Bailey: Princess Ariel in The Little Mermaid
Though the public has only seen a glimpse of Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, attendees at D23 Expo 2022 were treated to the entire “Part of Your World” sequence, and if the standing ovation the star received is any indication, this will be the movie that launches Bailey into superstardom.
Samuel L. Jackson: Nick Fury in Marvel Cinematic Universe
Fun fact: Col. Nick Fury is actually a middle aged white guy. But the minute Samuel L. Jackson popped up in that Iron Man post-credits scene, his time was over and Marvel had to use some comic book storytelling shenanigans to introduce a version of the character that resembled Jackson. You know you’re good when they change canon.
Morgan Freeman: Red in The Shawshank Redemption
Can you imagine The Shawshank Redemption with anyone other than Morgan Freeman? Of course you can’t. In Stephen King’s short story Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, Red is described as white and Irish. Thank goodness Freeman was cast instead, because life wouldn’t be the same without him telling us to “get busy living or get busy dying.”
Brandy: Cinderella in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella
The idea of a Black Cinderella with braids was so far out of the realm of possibility, it’s something I never could have imagined. Brandy’s vocals were flawless and she easily slipped into the role of the rags to riches princess. The classic is so beloved, a recent 25th anniversary reunion special let us relive all our feelings all over again.
Idris Elba: Heimdall in Thor
Heimdall is a wise, all seeing warrior who controls the bifrost, Asgard’s portal to other worlds. If there’s one person you’d want guarding the entrance to your planet, it’s Idris Elba. He was so good in the role, his character’s recent surprise appearance led to cheers in theaters. Fingers crossed that there’s more variants of him set to pop up throughout the Multiverse Saga.
Tessa Thompson: Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok
I’m sure director Taika Waititi could have cast any number of talented actresses to play Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok, but none of them would have had Tessa Thompson’s perfect balance of tortured soul, comedic foil, badass hero and drunken sailor. Her mid-fight strut across the bifrost is worth the price of admission all by itself.
Naomie Harris: Moneypenny in James Bond franchise
Eve Moneypenny isn’t traditionally presented as an important character in the James Bond franchise. However, Naomie Harris’ introduction in Skyfall made the former agent essential to Bond’s story. In the capable hands of the Black and Blue actress, Moneypenny was transformed from a lovesick secretary into a smart, independent woman, who takes charge of her life and never lets Bond think too much of himself. No matter who ends up as the next Bond, we better see Harris returning to keep them in line.
Jeffrey Wright: Commissioner James Gordon in The Batman
Over the years, we’ve gotten several really different versions of Commissioner James Gordon. They range from by-the-book justice seeker to incompetent, inept buffoon. In The Batman, Jeffrey Wright gives us a Gordon who is just as smart as the Caped Crusader and doesn’t feel like he’s taking a back seat to the hero. He’s got a confidence in his abilities that very few adaptations of the character have.
Eartha Kitt: Selina Kyle/Catwoman in Batman
If I tell you to close your eyes and think of Catwoman, I know you’re totally thinking of the amazing Eartha Kitt, because she is the definitive Catwoman. Her sexed up, mischievous, fun portrayal of the thief is the Catwoman all others are based on. So no matter who your favorite version of the character is, you have Eartha Kitt to thank.
Candice Patton: Iris West-Allen in The Flash
As Iris West-Allen on The CW’s The Flash, Candice Patton has been the heart of the show. She brings an authenticity and compassion to every crazy storyline the show throws at her and has a beautiful, grounded chemistry with co-star Grant Gustin. She’s not only Barry’s lightning rod, she’s ours too.
Will Smith as Dr. Robert Neville in I Am Legend
The film stars Will Smith as a man alone in New York City after a pandemic kills most of the population and turns those left into vampire mutants. He spends his days researching a cure and fighting for survival. As one of Smith’s best performances and biggest hits, it doesn’t matter to anyone that in the novel Neville is described as a Caucasian-American of English-German descent.
Laurence Fishburne as Perry White in Man of Steel
I’m not here to argue about the quality of the Superman movie or the size of Laurence Fishburne’s role, though it’s clear he should have been given more to do. When he was on-screen the Oscar-nominee made Clark and Lois’ editor more than just a screaming boss, who’s always hungry for a scoop. Fishburne portrayed an actual journalist, who held his top reporters to a high standard, but was still supportive.
