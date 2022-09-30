Naomie Harris: Moneypenny in James Bond franchise

Eve Moneypenny isn’t traditionally presented as an important character in the James Bond franchise. However, Naomie Harris’ introduction in Skyfall made the former agent essential to Bond’s story. In the capable hands of the Black and Blue actress, Moneypenny was transformed from a lovesick secretary into a smart, independent woman, who takes charge of her life and never lets Bond think too much of himself. No matter who ends up as the next Bond, we better see Harris returning to keep them in line.