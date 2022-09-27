For fans of Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles, film adaptations have been hit or miss. Now AMC is set to take another crack at the popular franchise with a high-profile TV version of Interview with the Vampire. The series stars Game of Thrones’ Jacob Anderson, who spoke to The Root about taking on the role of Louis, ignoring the haters and a possible future as James Bond.



Before we get to all the vampire gossip, the former Grey Worm details what he would need to change about OO7 if he were given a chance to don the tux.

“I wouldn’t be interested in playing Bond unless there were certain things that were going to be addressed about the way he behaves,” he said. “I think he’s a bulldozer of a man. And I think he could do with some updating.”

Advertisement

Well he’s not wrong about that. Honestly, a more modern Bond who understands how to function in the 21st century is exactly what the franchise needs.

So, about all those vampires.

The show explores Louis’ life before he’s turned, so we get a glimpse at how he works and lives as a Black man in 1910s New Orleans. Having the main character be Black opens up the well-known story to new audiences. It also provides the actor a chance to make his Louis completely different from the novels and movie.

G/O Media may get a commission Tabletop & Board Games to Play This Fall Sit down and play

With the summer over, it’s time to buckle down a prepare for our hibernation in our apartments and houses. With the colder weather on its way, outdoor fun becomes rather limiting, but that makes it a great time to break out a new board game with all your pals. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

“This version of Louis De Pointe Du Lac, he’s maybe got slightly more fire in his belly. He is more likely to fight back against Lestat,” Anderson said. “Novel Louis, as much as I love him, he complains about Lestat more. I love him though. I’m not trying to take anything away from it. I think he’s just got a little bit more backbone—with love.”

Internet backlash against Black actors in sci-fi/fantasy projects has been at an all-time high recently. It’s something Anderson is unfortunately familiar with from his time on Game of Thrones. However, the actor/singer has no plans to give racist trolls any of his time.

Advertisement

“I love playing Louis. I love playing this version of Louis. Louis was always creole, but now he’s Black creole,” he explained. “And it’s very much a part of the story and I’m very proud of that. In terms of backlash, I don’t want to give them any more time than they’re already getting.”

We should all take our cues from Jacob Anderson, and decide not to give these jerks any more of our valuable energy.

Advertisement

Interview with the Vampire premieres Sunday, Oct. 2 on AMC and AMC+.