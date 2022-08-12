25 years ago, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella made history by introducing America’s first Black Cinderella and Fairy Godmother, played by Brandy and the late Whitney Houston. Now, thanks to ABC News Studios, fans of the groundbreaking film will get to experience the magic all over again as the network is set to air a Cinderella: The Reunion special later this month.

Per a press release sent to The Root, the special will feature members of its all-star cast including Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox. It will also dive into the film’s positive impact on representation in Hollywood and feature interviews with stars who share a connection to the project like Billy Porter, Todrick Hall and more. Immediately following, The Wonderful World of Disney will air Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella for the first time on broadcast television in more than two decades.

Cinderella: The Reunion, a Special Edition of 20/20 - Tuesday, Aug 23 on ABC

“We’re delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ is being celebrated on its original network,” said SVP at Concord Theatricals, on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization Imogen Lloyd Webber, in a statement. “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s unforgettable score is truly timeless—still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their ‘Cinderella’ first charmed the largest audience in television history.”

Wow, wow, WOW. Do I love this because it’s wonderful? Or is it wonderful because I love it? I mean, I think it’s almost “impossible” for me to be even more excited than I already am and I haven’t even seen the special yet.

Of course, as a young Black girl in the 90s, I can’t express just how much this version of Cinderella meant to me growing up. I’ve waxed poetically about it before, but the amount of joy and nostalgia the mere mention of this film still brings at my big age is something that I can’t quite articulate well enough. But just know it’s a feeling I love wading in and I, for one, can’t wait to bask in it again when this special airs.

Cinderella: The Reunion premieres Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 8p.m.ET followed by the broadcast presentation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella at 9p.m.