Lil Wayne’s Daughter Defends Him After ‘SNL’ 50 Criticism, MAGA In Their Feelings Over Tom Hanks’ ‘SNL50, ’ All The Bangers ‘Not Like Us’ Producer DJ Mustard Created, Tamera Mowry’s White Husband Opens His Big Mouth About Food Stamps And Gets Served And More Entertainment News

Turn away Lil Wayne fans. Despite admitting that he’s over not being chosen for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, people are using his latest performance during “SNL” 50 to explain why he wasn’t chosen. - Noah A. McGee Read More
Trevor Noah Made Some Very Touchy Comments About Black Americans. Social Media, and One Famous Comedian, Responds
Comedian Trevor Noah has never been one to shy away from hot topics and hot takes, But his latest one has the internet sounding off...and for a good reason. - Shanelle Genai Read More
MAGA Has Lost Their Minds Over Uncle Tom Hanks’ ‘SNL50’ Sketch, and They Have One Surprising Supporter
MAGA supporters have been throwing a fit over Tom Hanks’ recent appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” where the “Forrest Gump” actor reprised his character as Doug. The comedy show recently celebrated its 50th anniversary and brought back some of its most famous sketches including “Black Jeopardy!” in which Hanks appeared. “SNL” alums Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Eddie Murphy also appeared in the segment. - Candace McDuffie Read More
How Blackity-Black Rapper Kendrick Lamar Became the Most White-Friendly Rapper Ever, Thanks to SNL and TikTok
To call “Not Like Us” a cultural moment would be an understatement at this point. Kendrick Lamar’s epic diss track has taken the world by storm since it dropped last summer, but as of the last two weeks, the record has reached new heights, gaining its widest audience yet after winning multiple Grammy awards, Kendrick’s Super Bowl performance and now, a hilarious send-up on “Saturday Night Live.” - Jared Alexander Read More
Even though Mustard is enjoying the most success he ever has in his life due to the popularity of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” and other songs on “GNX,” he’s been a sought-after producer for a long time. - Noah A. McGee Read More
It’s no surprise whenever Jonathan Majors and his boo thang Meagan Good make headlines, but this latest reason has folks on the internet giving them a major side eye. And now we know why. - Shanelle Genai Read More
Grammy-nominated rapper A$AP Rocky’s three-week trial has finally come to an end. On Tuesday, jurors began to deliberate his fate...but things didn’t close out without a bit of drama. - Candace McDuffie Read More
Despite the fact that he’s married to a Black woman, Adam Housley—the white husband of Tamera Mowry—decided to criticize communities who utilize Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The topic is often a sensitive topic for Black people, since we are often seen as its biggest recipients when white folks actually use it the most. - Candace McDuffie Read More
Ellis-Taylor stars in the historical drama, based off Colson Whitehead’s 2019 novel “The Nickel Boys.”
Wendy Williams hasn’t been holding back when it comes to sharing the horrid details of her stay in a New York assisted living facility. Now, we know exactly what caused her to go from just an ordinary patient to person on lock down. - Shanelle Genai Read More