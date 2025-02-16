Internet Reacts to Heartbreaking Video of Wendy Williams 'Locked' Inside Assisted Living Facility

If you are a Wendy Williams fan, you’ve likely seen this horrific photo of her breaking down behind the window of her room in a living facility she’s called home for some time. It’s actually from a new Tubi documentary called “TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy.” Nightmarish, the photo captures exactly what Williams is likely feeling as she remains a prisoner in the facility, and the shock of it all has the internet in shambles.

Just like the #FREEBRITNEY campaign to free Britney Spears from her conservatorship, people all over the country are now calling for Williams’ freedom. On X, user @VictorLegra said “It’s time to organize the way we did with #FreeBritney for #FreeWendy !! She deserves to be with her family and not locked up in a facility without access to the outside world or contact with others. How you doin’? …. Not well.”



According to TMZ’s Harvey Levin, who conducted the interview, filming Williams’ window from outside the living facility was the only way to speak to her. Williams also told Levin she rarely ever sees the outside of the facility. “She’d been out twice in the last 30 days. She has no internet. She— and I think rightly says— she feels like a prisoner,” Levin said.

When the documentary aired, many folks said Williams seemed lucid and completely in control, despite being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Williams has since said her diagnosis is all wrong, and she’s more than capable of thinking and doing for herself. User @thatswhen_tv asked “why are they trying to make her look crazy?”

Williams is known for her fiery hot takes and never holding her tongue. So while some say her current living condition is “karma” for all the mess and tea she’s spilled over the years, other people, like @arianaunext, are still wishing her the best. “She might not have been the best person, but even this absolutely inhumane and she needs to be freed,” they wrote.

Another user, @Last_DayWithYou, agreed saying “No one deserves to feel trapped, especially after a lifetime in the public eye. Whatever you think of Wendy Williams, she’s a human being first. Illness and aging shouldn’t strip people of their dignity, their voice, or their freedom.”

During the documentary, Williams told Levin she didn’t know what she was getting into when she agreed to the guardianship. “When I got involved with this sh*t, I didn’t even know what a guardian was.” She continued saying “It’s like I went from 1,000 to zero once I got involved with this guardian situation.”

Williams is kicking up the speed to end her guardianship now. She’s conducted several interviews with Don Lemon and Charlamagne Tha God speaking out against her treatment and diagnosis. Recently, Williams signed an affidavit asking the judge presiding over her case to set her free, taking another huge step towards freedom.