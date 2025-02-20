This TMI Meagan Good Revelation About Jonathan Majors Has Social Media Cringing

It’s no surprise whenever Jonathan Majors and his boo thang Meagan Good make headlines, but this latest reason has folks on the internet giving them a major side eye. And now we know why.

Jamie Foxx In They Cloned Tyrone Is Our TV Pick of the Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Jamie Foxx In Netflix's They Cloned Tyrone Is Our TV Pick of the Week

Jamie Foxx In They Cloned Tyrone Is Our TV Pick of the Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English Jamie Foxx In Netflix's They Cloned Tyrone Is Our TV Pick of the Week

It’s all thanks to a recent interview Good did with Scott Evans for his YouTube series “House Guest,” during which she discussed the series finale of her hit Prime Video show, “Harlem,” working with Tyler Perry and more. But it was a revelation she shared about the relationship between Majors and her parents that has the internet buzzing.

Advertisement

Speaking to the positive dynamic between the “Creed III” star and her parents, Good said that her mom “absolutely adores” Majors and shared an intimate moment the two often share.

Advertisement

“My mom absolutely adores Jonathan, like I come in the house and he’s laying in her lap. I’m like that’s my, that’s my place,” Good said before later confirming internet speculation that her father also sometimes cuts her fiance’s head in their garage.

Advertisement

“It’s so beautiful because my dad doesn’t have any sons. I mean, obviously my brother-in-law Eric [Bellinger], but to see that, to come outside and see him cutting his hair and they’re just talking. And it’s just quiet, they don’t know that anybody’s watching—it made my heart just, yeah.”

Meagan Good on Love, Harlem’s Final Season, and Knowing Her Worth

Despite the beauty Good sees, folks on social media weren’t so quick to see it that way and hopped on Instagram to say as much.

Advertisement

“Girl I Guess, Idc how big the ring is, I’m not getting close to any man with any violence against women smoke around him. Roid rage. Whatever TF. No. Nope,” one user wrote in the comments section of Evan’s post of the interview.

“In her lap?? Yea Idk about that one Meg,” said another user on a different post.

Advertisement

“In her lap? How old is Big Mama? Is it anything on the stove,” one suer joked.

However, some defended Good’s reveal.

“She just meant he’s like a son to her parents. He’s welcomed even when she’s not around. I’m glad everyone is healthy and healing. God’s good,” said one user.

Advertisement

“Y’all always take it too far, y’all know what she means like at the house chilling with her momma...But sidebar Megan has some really dope parents,” another user wrote.

“After that fiasco wuth Becky with the good hair, I bet he needed some of momma lovin! God bless him with an extended family, talk about an olive branch,” another user noted.