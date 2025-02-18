Hot Tea

More Detail Into Why Wendy Williams Was Placed Into A 'Prison'-Like Stay at Facility

We've now learned what triggered Williams' at the living facility stay to go from free reign to isolating. And the news might surprise you.

Wendy Williams hasn’t been holding back when it comes to sharing the horrid details of her stay in a New York assisted living facility. Now, we know exactly what caused her to go from just an ordinary patient to person on lock down.

As we previously told you, suspicious financial activity at the hands of her own son Kevin Hunter Jr. played a large part in restricting the eponymous daytime talk show host’s access to her own money. This subsequently led a judge to believe she could not make decisions on her own and had to be appointed a legal guardian and sent away.

Now, as revealed by a staffer who works at the facility, they told TMZ on Monday that when Williams was first placed there, she lived in a room on the third floor that had no restrictions. She was allowed in and out as she pleased as were any guests who decided to come and visit her. However, things went south when Williams allegedly decided to visit the top floor restaurant and bar and spend the rest of her time getting drunk. Once upper management found out, they decided to move her to the fifth floor—deemed the “memory unit”—in an attempt to limit her access to the elevators so that she wouldn’t indulge in drinks again. Williams has been in that room on the fifth floor ever since.

As noted in the recently released Tubi documentary, “TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy,” Williams’ stay there has been less than pleasant as she described her time there as living in a “prison” and alleged that she’d only been outside twice in the last 30 days.

Speaking to the former daytime talk show host’s mental faculties, the facility worker also told TMZ: “Wendy doesn’t have good and bad days. She’s the same all the time. You can tell her something today and 2 weeks later she’ll remember it. Her memory is fine.”

Additionally, Williams seems to be in better spirits as she was recently spotted over the weekend down in Miami to celebrate her father’s 94th birthday. TMZ cameras caught up her as she traveled through the airport, though she didn’t have comments for them. What was apparent, however, was that she seemed to be in a better place now that she was outside and around family.