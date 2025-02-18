Amid Criticism for ‘SNL’ 50 Performance, Lil Wayne’s Daughter Comes to Defend Her Father

Turn away Lil Wayne fans. Despite admitting that he’s over not being chosen for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, people are using his latest performance during “SNL” 50 to explain why he wasn’t chosen.

Critics attacked the rapper’s energy (or lack thereof) during the performance, with some pointing out Kendrick Lamar’s show at the Super Bowl was significantly better.

On Sunday, the New Orleans rap legend performed a medley of his biggest hits during “SNL 50: The Anniversary Special” with the help of The Roots. He rapped some of his most popular records including “Lollipop,” “6 Foot 7 Foot,” “A Milli” and “Mrs. Officer.”

Lil Wayne and The Roots: Uproar/Lollipop/6 Foot 7 Foot/Mrs. Officer/A Milli (Live) – SNL50

While several fans weren’t shy about sharing how much they enjoyed the show from the 42-year-old, others used it as an opportunity to dump on the Young Money MC.

One person on X wrote, “This SNL performance proves that Lil Wayne shouldn’t ever do a Super Bowl.”

Another person posted, “I love Lil Wayne with my whole damn heart but this SNL performance is making those who said he should have played the Super Bowl look even dumber.”

One person on X sarcastically commented, “Here’s the halftime performance yall wanted.”

The criticism didn’t end there. Several other people took to Instagram and commented under a post that shared Wayne’s Sunday performance.

One person said, “Yall tryna set this man up talking about a Super Bowl. This is barely a performance.”

Someone else commented, “This the n***a ya said should’ve did the Super Bowl.”

After reading a few comments, Reginae Carter, Wayne’s 26-year-old daughter, had enough and made sure to defend her father’s honor before anyone else had something slick to say.

She wrote on IG, “Yall are some d riders! My dad been having fun performing for years! He is truly himself when he hit the stage. Go play with yall mf kids.. he collected a check after this.. what yall get for hating? Not a damn thing!”

Even though Wayne’s haters are focused on the past, the man himself is focused on his future. During his Super Bowl halftime commercial with Cetaphil, he gave a date for when he plans to release his much-anticipated next studio album, “That Carter IV.”