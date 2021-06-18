Things to Read and Watch to Celebrate and Honor Juneteenth

Juneteenth, The Fire Next Time, The Sweetness of Water Image : Penguin Random House, Penguin Random House, Little, Brown and Company

Books that depict the struggle and obstacles overcome by Black people over centuries have my constant attention and always will. One of the country’s greatest authors, Ralph Ellison, wrote a novel titled Juneteenth that is now available as an audiobook through the publisher. It’s genuinely easier to take in the story when you’re listening to it. But all of the books on this list do a fantastic job of examining Juneteenth (the holiday) from different perspectives and giving solutions to readers that we may not have ever thought of.



But let’s also get into some media. There has been so much—and excuse my language—fake news around racism and slavery that bogs down the media that it becomes hard to sift through and find videos or events that get right to the point and explore Blackness—specifically Blackness on Juneteenth—that is succinct and easy to listen to. I mean, Cartoon Network partnered with a Black-owned media company to create a three-part series for Draw This that shows three very different sides to the holiday.

When thinking and examining monumental historical events, such as the emancipation of enslaved persons, consider this: the literature and media we absorb is just as important as observing the holiday.