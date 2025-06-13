The Root’s 2025 Ultimate Black Father’s Day Gift Guide

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko (Pexels)

Father’s Day is right around the corner, which means that if you haven’t decided what to get the special dads your life yet, you’re running out of time. Fortunately, we’ve rounded up some great gift ideas at different price points that dads will love, from a cool cocktail recipe book to a wireless bluetooth speaker he can take in the pool.

So give yourself a little grace and check out The Root’s ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide. But if you don’t get him something soon, we can’t promise you a plate at his next barbecue.

Herb’N Eden – Sensitive Skin Facial Kit ($54)

Let your favorite guy show his skin a little love with this Sensitive Skin Facial Kit from Black-owned wellness brand Herb’N Eden. The kit features products made with all-natural ingredients, including a facial wash and toner made with rosewater and aloe, a rose and chamomile serum and a bentonite clay mask.

“My Father’s House” by John Conyers III ($23.99)

“My Father’s House” is a beautiful memoir by John Conyers III, which honors the legacy of Congressman John Conyers Jr., the longest-serving Black member of Congress and how he balanced being an influential lawmaker on Capital Hill with being a caring father.



New York Times bestselling author Bakari Sellers said this about the book: “Urgent and packed with historical resonance, My Father’s House is a memoir that will stand the test of time.”

Oyin Handmade – Levi Fisher Beard Bundle ($39.99)

For the dad whose facial hair game is always tight, this four-piece beard bundle is just what he needs to keep his beard looking and feeling great. Made with natural ingredients, the set comes with beard wash, beard serum, beard balm, and 2-in-1 leave-in hydrating spray. Bonus: Oyin Handmade offers free shipping on orders over $75, which is the perfect excuse to get yourself a little something something too.

“They should sell this stuff with a stick and boxing lessons to keep the ladies off you,” wrote one satisfied customer.

Uncommon Goods – Couch Caddy ($48)

Dad will love watching the game or his favorite movie with the Couch Caddy. This adjustable organizer fits on the arm of the sofa or a recliner and keeps his remote, cell phone and his favorite drink right by his side.

Houl Zallee – IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker ($65.99)

For the dad who loves to be outside, this portable bluetooth speaker is a great gift. It is waterproof and submergible in up to three feet of water, so it is perfect for pool parties. And with up to 32 hours of battery life, he can keep the party going all night long – or at least until the neighbors tell him to turn it down.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones ($228)

At the end of the day, all Dad really wants is to be left alone on Father’s Day. So if you can’t afford to send him on a trip, get him the next best thing – a pair of premium noise-cancelling headphones to help him ignore everyone. These quick charging headphones will allow him to transport himself to another place. And if he decides to take a phone call, the headphones have five built-in microphones for clear conversations.

Drink: The Ultimate Cocktail Book by Kurt Maitland ($18.58)

The dad who takes pride in his home bar will love “Drink,” a book of cocktail recipes from Brooklyn-born whiskey reviewer Kurt Maitland. No matter what his spirit of choice is, the book has over 1,100 easy-to-follow drink recipes that are sure to please. Who knows? He may even find a new favorite.

CHESSNUT – Go Ultimate Portable Travel Electronic Chessboard ($199)

Let him take his chess game on the go with the CHESSNUT Portable Travel Electronic Chessboard. Made with magnetic pieces and a convenient carrying case, he can play any time and anywhere.

New York Knicks ISlide Dad Slide Sandals ($59.99)

They may not have made it to the NBA finals, but that doesn’t mean he can’t rep the New York Knicks all summer long. These slides will show your Knicks-loving dad just how much you care.

SOAEON Gym Bag ($26)

Amazon.com

Whether he’s hitting the gym or taking a weekend getaway, this duffle bag is the perfect companion. It has separate compartments for shoes and wet, sweaty clothing and still has room to store two water bottles on the side.

Smart Meat Thermometer ($49.99)

Dad won’t have to guess when his meat is done the next time he’s grilling with this WiFi-powered smart meat thermometer. He can keep track of his cooking from anywhere and get an alert when his steak is perfectly cooked.

A Day (or Night) at The Museum

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 01: The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is seen September 1, 2016 in Washingotn, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

If you’re planning a Father’s Day trip, there are plenty of great museums around the country that you can add to your itinerary. The Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City, the Motown Museum in Detroit, Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. or the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts are a few of our favorites.

If You Have to Get a Card

kitschnoir.com

If you’re looking for the perfect card, shop Kitch Noir, a Black-owned greeting card and stationary company that features beautiful designs.

Yeti Hopper M Backpack Cooler ($325)

Amazon.com

Perfect for camping or a picnics, this backpack cooler has plenty of room for 18 cans or 26 pounds of ice and lets Dad leave his hands free.