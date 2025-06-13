Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

The Root’s 2025 Ultimate Black Father’s Day Gift Guide

Show your dad just how much you care with these great gifts.

By










Published

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko (Pexels)

Father’s Day is right around the corner, which means that if you haven’t decided what to get the special dads your life yet, you’re running out of time. Fortunately, we’ve rounded up some great gift ideas at different price points that dads will love, from a cool cocktail recipe book to a wireless bluetooth speaker he can take in the pool.

So give yourself a little grace and check out The Root’s ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide. But if you don’t get him something soon, we can’t promise you a plate at his next barbecue.

Herb’N Eden – Sensitive Skin Facial Kit ($54)

Herb’NEden

Let your favorite guy show his skin a little love with this Sensitive Skin Facial Kit from Black-owned wellness brand Herb’N Eden. The kit features products made with all-natural ingredients, including a facial wash and toner made with rosewater and aloe, a rose and chamomile serum and a bentonite clay mask.

“My Father’s House” by John Conyers III ($23.99)

Amazon.com

“My Father’s House” is a beautiful memoir by John Conyers III, which honors the legacy of Congressman John Conyers Jr., the longest-serving Black member of Congress and how he balanced being an influential lawmaker on Capital Hill with being a caring father.


New York Times bestselling author Bakari Sellers said this about the book: “Urgent and packed with historical resonance, My Father’s House is a memoir that will stand the test of time.”

Oyin Handmade – Levi Fisher Beard Bundle ($39.99)

Oyinhandmade.com

For the dad whose facial hair game is always tight, this four-piece beard bundle is just what he needs to keep his beard looking and feeling great. Made with natural ingredients, the set comes with beard wash, beard serum, beard balm, and 2-in-1 leave-in hydrating spray. Bonus: Oyin Handmade offers free shipping on orders over $75, which is the perfect excuse to get yourself a little something something too.

“They should sell this stuff with a stick and boxing lessons to keep the ladies off you,” wrote one satisfied customer.

Uncommon Goods – Couch Caddy ($48)

Uncommongoods.com

Dad will love watching the game or his favorite movie with the Couch Caddy. This adjustable organizer fits on the arm of the sofa or a recliner and keeps his remote, cell phone and his favorite drink right by his side.

Houl Zallee – IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker ($65.99)

Amazon.com

For the dad who loves to be outside, this portable bluetooth speaker is a great gift. It is waterproof and submergible in up to three feet of water, so it is perfect for pool parties. And with up to 32 hours of battery life, he can keep the party going all night long – or at least until the neighbors tell him to turn it down.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones ($228)

Amazon.com

At the end of the day, all Dad really wants is to be left alone on Father’s Day. So if you can’t afford to send him on a trip, get him the next best thing – a pair of premium noise-cancelling headphones to help him ignore everyone. These quick charging headphones will allow him to transport himself to another place. And if he decides to take a phone call, the headphones have five built-in microphones for clear conversations.

Drink: The Ultimate Cocktail Book by Kurt Maitland ($18.58)

The dad who takes pride in his home bar will love “Drink,” a book of cocktail recipes from Brooklyn-born whiskey reviewer Kurt Maitland. No matter what his spirit of choice is, the book has over 1,100 easy-to-follow drink recipes that are sure to please. Who knows? He may even find a new favorite.

CHESSNUT – Go Ultimate Portable Travel Electronic Chessboard ($199)

Amazon.com

Let him take his chess game on the go with the CHESSNUT Portable Travel Electronic Chessboard. Made with magnetic pieces and a convenient carrying case, he can play any time and anywhere.

New York Knicks ISlide Dad Slide Sandals ($59.99)

NBA Store

They may not have made it to the NBA finals, but that doesn’t mean he can’t rep the New York Knicks all summer long. These slides will show your Knicks-loving dad just how much you care.

SOAEON Gym Bag ($26)

Amazon.com

Whether he’s hitting the gym or taking a weekend getaway, this duffle bag is the perfect companion. It has separate compartments for shoes and wet, sweaty clothing and still has room to store two water bottles on the side.

Smart Meat Thermometer ($49.99)

Amazon.com

Dad won’t have to guess when his meat is done the next time he’s grilling with this WiFi-powered smart meat thermometer. He can keep track of his cooking from anywhere and get an alert when his steak is perfectly cooked.

A Day (or Night) at The Museum

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 01: The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is seen September 1, 2016 in Washingotn, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

If you’re planning a Father’s Day trip, there are plenty of great museums around the country that you can add to your itinerary. The Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City, the Motown Museum in Detroit, Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. or the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts are a few of our favorites.

If You Have to Get a Card

kitschnoir.com

If you’re looking for the perfect card, shop Kitch Noir, a Black-owned greeting card and stationary company that features beautiful designs.

Yeti Hopper M Backpack Cooler ($325)

Amazon.com

Perfect for camping or a picnics, this backpack cooler has plenty of room for 18 cans or 26 pounds of ice and lets Dad leave his hands free.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

5 Gangsta Moves From Gov. Gavin Newsom Throughout the Years

5 Gangsta Moves From Gov. Gavin Newsom Throughout the Years

Between his quick comebacks and his no-BS attitude, Gov. Newsom might just be one of the biggest Democrat gangsters ...
Continue Reading
Rumi Carter's Best 'Cowboy Carter' Tour Looks Ahead of Her 8th Birthday

Rumi Carter’s Best ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Looks Ahead of Her 8th Birthday

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's youngest daughter's 8th birthday is June 13, so we're looking at some of her best tour outfits...so far ...
Continue Reading

How Trump is Now Involved in R. Kelly's Legal Mess, Explained

How Trump is Now Involved in R. Kelly’s Legal Mess, Explained

The once beloved R&B singer is pulling out all the stops to try to get out of prison and his latest attempt just might involve the president! ...
Continue Reading
Detroit Mother Kicked Out Of Zoom Court For Making Daughter A PB&J

Detroit Mother Kicked Out Of Zoom Court For Making Daughter A PB&J

Turns out you can't make PB&Js during a court hearing, even if it's on Zoom ...
Continue Reading
Kenny Lattimore and Faith Jenkins Go After Youtubers For Spreading Lies About Them

Kenny Lattimore and Faith Jenkins Go After Youtubers For Spreading Lies About Them

Lattimore, a popular singer, has remained out of the headlines as of late. But this new development has now changed that! ...
Continue Reading
Black Internet Reacts To Nelly And Ashanti's New Reality Show Trailer

Black Internet Reacts To Nelly And Ashanti’s New Reality Show Trailer

If reality TV wasn't already starting to get juicy with the comeback of Love Island USA, it's definitely going to get interesting with a new show everyone is talking about. Spin the block couple, Nelly and Ashanti, are coming out with a reality TV show, "Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong ...
Continue Reading
New Development in R. Kelly's Latest Attempt to Get Out of Prison Sentence Includes Neo-Nazis, a Murder Plot and More!

New Development in R. Kelly’s Latest Attempt to Get Out of Prison Sentence Includes Neo-Nazis, a Murder Plot and More!

Kelly, the disgraced R&B singer, has been trying to get out from under his 31 year prison sentence. But this latest attempt might be the wildest ...
Continue Reading
Will Ryan Gosling Play Black Panther? Answered

Will Ryan Gosling Play Black Panther? Answered

After a new Marvel comic introduces a white Black Panther, fans discuss whether Ryan Gosling should take on the role ...
Continue Reading
Marc Lamont Hill Breaks Silence on Viral Video of Him Getting Pepper Sprayed During a Talk

Marc Lamont Hill Breaks Silence on Viral Video of Him Getting Pepper Sprayed During a Talk

The author and activist talked to Joe Budden about what really went down when he was attacked in 2024 and how he's dealt with his alleged attacker since ...
Continue Reading
This NYC Father Suspected of Killing His 2-Year-Old Son, Tossing His Remains in a River

This NYC Father Suspected of Killing His 2-Year-Old Son, Tossing His Remains in a River

Montrell Williams was last seen in May and now, police suspect his father is involved in his disappearance.  ...
Continue Reading
Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel Food, X

Dems Are Furious at Why This Senator Was Detained at a MAGA News Conference

Los Angeles is already making news after President Donald Trump deployed troops following protests... but this surely takes the cake ...
Continue Reading
The Surprising Tea on the Black Colorado Child Born With Blonde Hair and Blue Eyes

The Surprising Tea on the Black Colorado Child Born With Blonde Hair and Blue Eyes

Yes, these babies with “European” features are, in fact, Black.  ...
Continue Reading
Here's the <i>Real</i> Reason Some Folks are Side-Eyeing Cynthia Erivo's Tony Awards Performance

Here’s the Real Reason Some Folks are Side-Eyeing Cynthia Erivo’s Tony Awards Performance

Her rendition of a Jennifer Holliday classic apparently left much to be desired for a handful of viewers ...
Continue Reading
This Move is Getting Ciara Dragged on the Internet For the First Time <i>Ever</i>

This Move is Getting Ciara Dragged on the Internet For the First Time Ever

Some say the "Goodies" singer overstepped boundaries, but was she wrong...? ...
Continue Reading
Photo by Maddie Meyer, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Wait… Jay-Z Lost How Much Money Betting on the NBA Finals?!?

Sure, Hov is a billionaire, but OKC's Game 3 loss still has to hurt... a lot ...
Continue Reading
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Everything to Know About Trump’s Massive Birthday Military Parade in DC— And Why it’s Stirring Up Chaos

In more than 1,600 cities, demonstrators are expected to organize for "No Kings Day" to rain on Trump's military parade ...
Continue Reading
New York County Ballot Lawsuit Sparks Election Integrity Firestorm on Social Media

New York County Ballot Lawsuit Sparks Election Integrity Firestorm on Social Media

This bombshell lawsuit might lead to nation-wide investigations and ballot recounts... and who knows what will turn up ...
Continue Reading
Darryl Perkins via Instagram

Dallas Couple Says This Shocking Act by a Doctor Led to Their 1-Day-Old’s Death

The Perkins are suing the boots off a Dallas hospital following their son’s death.  ...
Continue Reading
Obama Could Never...5 Reasons This Is The Most Ghetto Presidential Administration Ever

Obama Could Never…5 Reasons This Is The Most Ghetto Presidential Administration Ever

That which would've taken down Obama if he did once...we see Trump do on a nearly daily basis ...
Continue Reading
Photo taken from GoFundMe

Food Truck Keith Lee Helped Go Viral Just Got Shut Down After Cops Expose Owner’s Wicked Scheme

While the owners of Deb’s Philly Cheesesteaks celebrated a Lee stamp of approval, their old bosses made an interesting discovery ...
Continue Reading

More From The Root