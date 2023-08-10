The Princess and the Frog: Here Are Our Picks for the Live-Action Cast

The internet is buzzing with news that Disney’s latest live-action remake will be The Princess and the Frog. The groundbreaking animated film featured a talented voice cast full of familiar names who we’d like to see return for this version. Keith David must give us a live-action version of one of Disney’s best villains, Dr. Facilier. Assuming that Louis is a CGI character, Michael-Leon Wooley needs to return as the trumpet playing alligator. John Goodman needs to come back as Big Daddy. No one but the legendary Jenifer Lewis can be Mama Odie and though she may be a little too old to reprise Tiana, Anika Noni Rose, the first Black Disney Princess, should become Eudora, Tiana’s mother. As for Prince Naveen, his valet Lawrence, lovesick frog Ray and everyone’s favorite princess, Tiana, we have some ideas for who can play these roles in a live-action The Princess and the Frog.

H.E.R.

H.E.R. and Josh Groban Perform ‘Beauty and the Beast’ - Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

She’s already made her Disney Princess debut as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. She has the independence, spirit and voice needed to bring Tiana to life.

Yara Shahidi

Image for article titled The Princess and the Frog: Here Are Our Picks for the Live-Action Cast
Photo: Walt Disney Studios

The Grown-ish star got a taste of the Disney magic as Tinkerbell in Peter Pan and Wendy. She could follow that up by portraying a modern Tiana, who isn’t afraid to be confident in her talent or ambitious as she chases her dreams.

Coco Jones

Coco Jones - ICU (Live On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / 2023)

If you’ve seen Coco Jones on Bel-Air you know she can make a familiar character her own. If you’ve heard her sing, you know she can put some smooth R&B into Tiana’s signature songs.

China Anne McClain

What’s My Name (from Descendants 2) (Official Video)

China Anne McClain’s Tiana would showcase the heroine’s edgier, kickass qualities, which we’d absolutely love to see.

Sofia Wylie

Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie - Right Here, Right Now (HSMTMTS | Disney+)

If producers decide to go with someone less well-known, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Sofia Wylie has a presence that makes us automatically want to know more about her life. Something every Disney Princess needs.

Xolo Maridueña

BLUE BEETLE | OFFICIAL FINAL TRAILER

Naveen has to walk the delicate balance of being both unbearably cocky and likeable. Footage of the new film Blue Beetle highlights how adept Xolo Maridueña is at delivering those traits.

Jharrel Jerome

Image for article titled The Princess and the Frog: Here Are Our Picks for the Live-Action Cast
Photo: Arnold Turner (Getty Images)

Even when he’s being obnoxious and entitled, we still need to see Naveen’s vulnerability. Plus, it would be great to see Jharrel Jerome play opposite H.E.R. or Yara Shahidi.

Jamie Foxx

Image for article titled The Princess and the Frog: Here Are Our Picks for the Live-Action Cast
Photo: Joe Maher (Getty Images)

This isn’t a knock against legendary Disney voice artist Jim Cummings, but it just feels like Ray is a perfect role for Jamie Foxx to bring his big personality to.

Hailee Steinfeld

Image for article titled The Princess and the Frog: Here Are Our Picks for the Live-Action Cast
Photo: Kate Green (Getty Images)

Charlotte is a loyal friend to Tiana, but she’s also A LOT. Hailee Steinfeld would be able to humorously blend Lottie’s clear love for her friend with her own royal ambitions.

Sophie Turner

Image for article titled The Princess and the Frog: Here Are Our Picks for the Live-Action Cast
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Since she’s mostly known for drama this may seem like an out of the box choice, but if you’ve seen Sophie Turner in interviews, she has a charm that would make you believe she’s a New Orleans princess. Of course, we’re assuming she can handle a southern accent.

Lily-Rose Depp

Image for article titled The Princess and the Frog: Here Are Our Picks for the Live-Action Cast
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

If there’s one thing we learned from HBO’s The Idol, it’s that Lily-Rose Depp is certainly comfortable giving an over the top performance. With a character like Charlotte, there is no such thing as being too much.

James Corden

Image for article titled The Princess and the Frog: Here Are Our Picks for the Live-Action Cast
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

The physical comedy of Lawrence trying to pretend to be Naveen is tailor made for talk show host/actor James Corden. Whether you like him or not, this is the kind of role he was meant to play.

