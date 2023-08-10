The Princess and the Frog: Here Are Our Picks for the Live-Action Cast

The internet is buzzing with news that Disney’s latest live-action remake will be The Princess and the Frog. The groundbreaking animated film featured a talented voice cast full of familiar names who we’d like to see return for this version. Keith David must give us a live-action version of one of Disney’s best villains, Dr. Facilier. Assuming that Louis is a CGI character, Michael-Leon Wooley needs to return as the trumpet playing alligator. John Goodman needs to come back as Big Daddy. No one but the legendary Jenifer Lewis can be Mama Odie and though she may be a little too old to reprise Tiana, Anika Noni Rose, the first Black Disney Princess, should become Eudora, Tiana’s mother. As for Prince Naveen, his valet Lawrence, lovesick frog Ray and everyone’s favorite princess, Tiana, we have some ideas for who can play these roles in a live-action The Princess and the Frog.