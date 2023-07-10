The Most Unforgettable Diss Tracks in Hip-Hop History

We’ve already listed some of the most memorable beefs in hip-hop history, so it’s only natural we highlight the most important part of feuds in rap. Diss tracks.

We just had Jim Jones make a diss track toward Pusha T. Drake just responded to Childish Gambino’s “diss” while on tour. These are how feuds get started between rappers.

The songs listed below are some of the most ruthless, cold-blooded, cruel, callous, and ferocious diss tracks of all time. Yes, there’s a lot more, but these are the ones that came to mind first.