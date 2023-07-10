The Most Unforgettable Diss Tracks in Hip-Hop History

Music

The Most Unforgettable Diss Tracks in Hip-Hop History

As we still wait for Pusha T's response to Jim Jones, we revisit 2pac’s “Hit ‘Em Up,” Nas’ “Ether,” and Ice Cube’s “No Vaseline.

By
Noah A. McGee
Comments (2)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Most Unforgettable Diss Tracks in Hip-Hop History
Photo: Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

We’ve already listed some of the most memorable beefs in hip-hop history, so it’s only natural we highlight the most important part of feuds in rap. Diss tracks.

Advertisement

We just had Jim Jones make a diss track toward Pusha T. Drake just responded to Childish Gambino’s “diss” while on tour. These are how feuds get started between rappers.

The songs listed below are some of the most ruthless, cold-blooded, cruel, callous, and ferocious diss tracks of all time. Yes, there’s a lot more, but these are the ones that came to mind first.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

2pac - “Hit ‘Em Up”

2pac - “Hit ‘Em Up”

2Pac - Hit ‘Em Up (Dirty) (Music Video) HD

I honestly don’t care what song you consider to be the second-best diss track of all time, as long as you have “Hit ‘Em Up” at number one, we’re good. Nobody has gone at another artist (and label) as hard as Pac. Some of the lines he said in the song are not even appropriate to repeat. The video for the track makes it even worse. This man said, “My .44 make sure all y’all kids don’t grow.” My goodness.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Nas - “Ether”

Nas - “Ether”

Ether

When the title of your diss track becomes a verb, you’ve done something right. Nas just straight-up clowned Jay on this track, going at him in every which way. Hov stans claim Jay won the feud because they claim “Takeover” is a better “song,” but Nas easily won the lyrical war between the two. The line that takes the cake for me is, “What you think you gettin’ girl now cause of your looks/ Negro, please.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Ice Cube - “No Vaseline”

Ice Cube - “No Vaseline”

No Vaseline

One of the rawest tracks on this list. Ice Cube just destroyed N.W.A. (who was already on the way out). The group didn’t go hard enough on “100 Miles and Runnin’” and they paid for it on a 5-minute diss track by Cube. The Death Certificate rapper later revealed that he never expected him to diss and that his beef with the group was with Jerry Heller, the manager of Ruthless Records. But when his former group members went at him, he had no choice but to bomb them.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Eazy-E - “Real Muthaphuckkin G’s”

Eazy-E - “Real Muthaphuckkin G’s”

Eazy-E - Real Muthaphuckkin G’s (Music Video)

Dr. De’s exit from N.W.A. left a rift between him and Eazy E. Dr. Dre kicked off the war of words on “Fuck Wit Dr Day,” but Eazy E ended it with “Real Muthaphuckkin G’s.” He assassinated Dre’s whole character on this track and shut down the notion that he didn’t write his own rhymes (anymore).

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Jay-Z - “Takeover”

Jay-Z - “Takeover”

Takeover

While “Ether” takes the cake, “Takeover” was a great diss nonetheless. Hov was on top of the game and he made it known by constantly saying, “We runnin’ this rap shit,” and he wasn’t wrong.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Dr. Dre - “Fuck Wit Dre Day (And Everybody’s Celebratin’)

Dr. Dre - “Fuck Wit Dre Day (And Everybody’s Celebratin’)

Image for article titled The Most Unforgettable Diss Tracks in Hip-Hop History
Photo: Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

Prior to “Real Muthaphuckkin G’s” destroying Dre, the Compton producer initially got the best of Eazy-E on “Fuck Wit Dre Day (And Everybody’s Ceberatin).” He even had his protégé get in on the action, aiming sum bars at Dre’s former boss. The music video is just as ruthless, with Dre hiring an actor to play a comedic version of Eazy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Pusha T - “Story of Adidon”

Pusha T - “Story of Adidon”

Pusha T - The Story of Adidon [Drake Diss]

“You are hiding a child.” That’s what ended the beef right there. Pusha T did some hardcore journalism on this track and revealed things about Drake’s personal life that even hardcore Drizzy fans did not know about. Pusha T was just heartless on this track going at the Canadian rapper’s mom, dad, baby momma, and best friend.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Drake - “Back to Back”

Drake - “Back to Back”

Back To Back

What rapper can say that their diss track was Grammy-nominated? On top of being a great diss toward Meek Mill, Drake made a banger of a song. This single ran the summer of 2015 and had everybody rapping, “Trigger fingers turned to Twitter fingers/You getting bodied by a singin’ nigga.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Common - “The Bitch In Yoo”

Common - “The Bitch In Yoo”

The Bitch In Yoo

It’s hard for rap fans to see now, but boy did Common have no chill back in the day. Common was surgical in his diss of Ice Cube on “The Bitch In Yoo.” The track was in response to Mack 10's “Westside Slaughterhouse,” featuring Cube, and was one of the rare L’s the former N.W.A. rapper took.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Gucci Mane - “Truth”

Gucci Mane - “Truth”

Gucci Mane - Truth (Official Music Video)

No, Gucci Mane may not be as lyrical as other MCs on this list. But I guarantee he’s more intimidating. Guwop made it much deeper than rap on this track and took shots at Young Jeezy’s entire life.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

50 Cent - “Back Down”

50 Cent - “Back Down”

50 Cent - Back Down (Official Music Video)

The beef between 50 Cent and Ja Rule is well-documented. There are a plethora of songs where each MC is going at each other, but this one is easily the best. This track was the beginning of the end of Ja Rule’s career as a major player in the hip-hop game.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Notorious B.I.G. - “Kick in the Door”

Notorious B.I.G. - “Kick in the Door”

The Notorious B.I.G. - Kick in the Door (Official Audio)

While this track was released just months after he died, it’s still one of the best diss tracks out. Biggie went at every New York MC who felt they had a legitimate claim as the King of New York. That included Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Nas, and anyone else who stepped to the plate. Biggie destroyed them all on this track.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Boogie Down Productions - “The Bridge is Over”

Boogie Down Productions - “The Bridge is Over”

BDP - The Bridge Is Over

We ain’t forget about one of the most OG diss tracks, “The Bridge is Over.” During the height of the Bridge Wars between South Bronx’s Boogie Down Productions and Queen’s Juice Crew, KRS-One essentially ended the war with this one track.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

LL Cool J - “To Da Break of Dawn”

LL Cool J - “To Da Break of Dawn”

To Da Break Of Dawn

First of all, I love the cover of Mama Said Knock You Out. It perfectly represents the energy LL Cool J was bringing on this particular track. He was going at countless rap veterans simultaneously, including Ice-T, Kool Moe Dee, and MC Hammer

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

DJ Quik - “Dollaz + Sense”

DJ Quik - “Dollaz + Sense”

Dollaz + Sense

Do not let the hair fool you! DJ Quik will go at you and everyone you care about on a diss track. In one of the many songs aimed at rival Compton rapper MC Eiht, Quik did not hold back his disdain for the Compton’s Most Wanted rapper.

Advertisement

17 / 17