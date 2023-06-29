The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History

Music

The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History

Biggie vs Pac. 50 Cent vs Ja Rule. Nas vs Jay-Z. These are the rap beefs that hip-hop fans can't stop talking about.

By
Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History
Photo: Scott Gries (Getty Images)

For better or for worse, beefs in hip-hop have always been a part of its culture. In some cases they have gotten more personal than they should’ve, in others, they’ve stayed on wax.

With Pusha T and Jim Jones in the middle of a rap beef of their own, we’ll look back at some of the most memorable ones throughout hip-hop history. But there has to diss tracks. I’m not just including feuds where artists shared words over social media. We’re talking about beefs where artists said what they feel on a proper track.

Notorious B.I.G. vs. Tupac

Image for article titled The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History
Photo: Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

The tension between these two began after Pac accused Biggie of having him shot while he was headed to record with him in Brooklyn. This led to an all-out feud between the East and West Coasts. While Big never took his issues with 2Pac beyond subliminals, Pac bombed on the entire East Coast with “Hit ‘Em Up.” Even Snoop Dogg and Tha Dogg Pound got involved when they released, “New York, New York.”

Nas vs. Jay-Z

Image for article titled The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

These two New York MCs had a beef for the ages. Hov was on top of the game and Nas was coming off of one of his worst albums, Nastradamus. While someone had to lose in this battle, it cemented both as rap legends. Jay-Z started the war of rhymes with “Takeover,” and Nas ended it with “Ether.” Hov eventually came back with “Supa Ugly,” but we don’t like to talk about that one. At least the two eventually made up.

Ice Cube vs. N.W.A.

Image for article titled The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History
Photo: Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

The way Ice Cube left N.W.A. left some members of the group frustrated. As a result, they aimed a couple of shots at Cube on “100 Miles and Runnin’.” Boy, was that a mistake, because Cube came back with the rawest diss track ever, “No Vaseline.”

Eazy E vs. Dr. Dre

Image for article titled The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History
Photo: Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

The way Dr. Dre left Ruthless Records left a bad taste in the mouths of Dre and Eazy E. The Compton producer kicked it off with “Fuck Wit Dre Day,” which included a music video where an actor hilariously mimicked Eazy. Many thought the Compton MC did not have the chops to respond, since he wasn’t known for writing his raps. Nobody questioned him after he released, “Real Muthaphuckkin G’s.”

50 Cent vs. Ja Rule

Image for article titled The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

These two still haven’t reconciled after beefing for nearly 24 years. I’m honestly not sure where this beef started, and I’m sure they don’t either. All we know for a fact is that these two MCs don’t like each other. The two have been trading diss tracks since 50 Cent’s 1999 song, “Life’s on the Line,” which was eventually included on his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The story is that 50 was mad he wasn’t included in the music video for the song, “Murda 4 Life.”

The beef has gotten so petty that 50 Cent once bought 200 front-row tickets to a Ja Rule show just so the venue would look empty.

Drake vs. Meek Mill

Image for article titled The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Boy, I bet Meek Mill regrets starting this. The Philadelphia rapper started the feud after he accused Drake of having ghostwriters. The Toronto rapper came back with “Charged Up,” which really did not give the fans what they wanted. He redeemed himself with “Back to Back,” which not only won Drake the battle, it became one of the biggest songs of the year. It even got nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 58th Grammy Awards.

Drake vs. Pusha T

Image for article titled The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History
Photo: Chris McKay // Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

If you can give it, you gotta be able to take it. There are so many elements of this beef involving Lil Wayne, Birdman, Pharell and the Clipse that I don’t even want to get into. All you need to know is that Pusha T felt compelled to go at Drake on “Infrared,” rapping,” How can you ever right these wrongs?/When you don’t even write your songs?”

Drake then came back with a great diss on “Duppy Freestyle” going at the Virginia rapper and especially Kanye West. But Pusha ended the whole feud with “Story of Adidon,” revealing that Drake was hiding a son.

Gucci Mane vs. Young Jeezy

Image for article titled The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History
Photo: YouTube

This began as a dispute over money made on their 2005 collaboration, “Icy,” and the two went on to trade multiple shots over multiple songs. The beef got even more heated when four men broke into a house Gucci was at, and in self-defense, he killed one of the assailants. That person was Pookie Loc, who was an associate of Jeezy.

Ice Cube vs. Common

Image for article titled The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

In 1994, Common rapped about how hip-hop is obsessed with gangsta rap over conscious lyrics on his track, “I Used to Love H.E.R.” Ice Cube took offense, as a gangsta rapper himself, and responded to the Chicago rapper on “Westside Slaughterhouse.” Common, who later revealed that he was happy that Cube knew who he was, retaliated with “The Bitch in Yoo.” A vicious and calculated track.

LL Cool J vs. Canibus

Image for article titled The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History
Photo: Robin Platzer/IMAGES // Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

We all know who LL Cool J is, but do ya’ll remember Canibus? It began after LL thought Canibus took shots at him on his own track, “4,3,2,1” (which is a dope ass track). LL responded on that same 1997 track. In 1998, Canibus came back with “Second Round K.O.’’

Cool J responded with two diss tracks (not featuring Canibus), “The Ripper Strikes Back” and “Back Where I Belong.

50 Cent vs The Game

Image for article titled The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History
Photo: Peter Kramer (Getty Images)

The beef between these two escalated after The Game was kicked out of 50 Cent’s crew, G-Unit. The two then traded so many diss tracks that’s hard to keep track.

MC Eiht vs. DJ Quik

Image for article titled The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History
Photo: Raymond Boyd // Raymond Boyd (Getty Images)

This one featured two Compton rap legends. DJ Quik started by taking shots at N.W.A. and Compton’s Most Wanted (MC Eiht’s group) on his debut mixtape, The Red Tape, in 1987. The two then traded shots until 1996.

50 Cent vs. Jadakiss

Image for article titled The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History
Photo: Christopher Polk // Bennett Raglin (Getty Images)

50 Cent was originally cool with Jadakiss and the Lox. But after Jadakiss collaborated with Ja Rule on “New York,” all bets were off and 50 Cent aimed shots towards Ja and Jada.

KRS-One vs. Marley Marl

Image for article titled The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History
Photo: Bryan Bedder (Getty Images)

Better known as “The Bridge Wars,” this beef was a rivalry between KRS-One’s Boogie Down Productions and Marley Marl’s Juice Crew. It began when Marley Marl claimed that Queens was the birthplace of hip-hop on his 1985 track, “The Bridge.” KRS felt differently and responded in 1986 with the track, “South Bronx.” The two crews then began to trade tracks for over two decades, with the beef never really being resolved. Thankfully, it stayed on wax.

Nicki Minaj vs. Remy Ma

Image for article titled The Most Memorable Rap Beefs In Hip-Hop History
Photo: Kevin Winter // Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images)

Nicki made some subliminal shots toward Remy on Gucci Mane’s 2017 track, “Make Love.” But Remy bombed on Minaj and the Barbs in the seven-minute spit fest, “SHEther,” and went straight for Nicki’s neck.

