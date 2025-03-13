The Highs and Messy Lows of R&B Group En Vogue

Back in the 1990s, when people listened to their radios, you couldn’t turn yours on without hearing a song by En Vogue. The Oakland, California girls became worldwide sensations for their sexy look and their sultry sound.

They dominated the charts with hits like “Hold On” and “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” but disputes over their bad contract led to a shakeup in the group that tore the original four members apart for good. This week, original member Dawn Robinson revealed that things took a turn for the worse for her after leaving the group, leaving her sleeping in her car for the past three years. The remaining members continue to perform together.

From their chart-topping hits to their royalty disputes and a run-in with Luther Vandross, this is the story of En Vogue.