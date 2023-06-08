Since the late 1800s, African Americans have celebrated Juneteenth, a commemoration of June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Texas received word of their freedom – two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Advertisement

Now that Juneteenth is a federal holiday, families across the country have more time to reflect and celebrate together. Reading a good book is one of the best ways to learn more about the history of Juneteenth and honor the significance of the day. From children’s books to historical fiction, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite books that should be on your required reading list this Juneteenth.