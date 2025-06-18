14 Self-Care to Protect Your Peace During the Scariest News Cycle Ever

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 14: Aaron Jaunty, 38, sits for a portrait with his daughter, Zora, and newborn son, Elias, at their home in Chingford. These portraits serve as a tribute to Black families’ strength, resilience and beauty, amplifying their voices and contributing to a more nuanced and compassionate understanding of Black fatherhood. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

ICE is snatching folks up, protests are turning into battlegrounds, and MAGA’s administration is in full effect. But survival isn’t new to us, it just looks different now. In times like these, protecting your mental health isn’t a luxury…it’s a necessity.

So before you lose your mind or your edges, let’s talk about how you can protect your peace, despite all the chaos.

From taking a deep breath to surrounding yourself with love, we’ve got simple, powerful self-care tips to help boost your mental health. And trust us — you might just fall in love with the last one.

Family Playdate

There’s nothing like a fun-filled outing with the family. Picnics in the park or a day at the beach can be an invigorating way to ground yourself in what’s truly important. Even indoors, scheduling a movie night with popcorn and snacks can instantly lighten the mood.

Slow Down

This one may seem obvious, but it’s easy to get caught up in a wave of outrage or emotion without stopping to take a breath. While excessive hyperventilation can cause panic, allowing your mind to race brings the same results. In this moment, take time to slow your breath and your thinking, so you can make space for sound decision-making and stop to smell the flowers.

Update Your Playlist

When you hear a song that you love, don’t just sing along — save it to your playlist! And while you’re at it, skim through YouTube’s Escape Tracks, indie artists on Soundcloud, or Apple’s playlists to collect music you truly resonate with. In the words of Marvin Gaye on Erick Sermon’s track “Music” — “Music makes a happy day, music makes a cloud flow by, baby.”

Schedule a Kick Back

Times are hard for everyone, but you can never go wrong gathering your friends and family for a much-needed kickback. Whether you order in, cook together, or decide to play new tunes from your playlist, being surrounded by love is a powerful reminder that the chaos outside doesn’t have to consume your home. You’re loved — and you’ve got love to give, too.

Spa Day At Home

This self-care ritual goes far beyond just getting clean. From soothing scrubs and rich body butters to calming scents like eucalyptus and essential oils, this shower experience resets your mind, revives your body, and recharges your spirit. If you’re feeling adventurous, getting your makeup done at Sephora can be the vibe you need.



Rest & Reset

Now, this is the one y’all really don’t like to hear. With hashtags circulating like #teamnosleep and grind culture glorifying burnout, it’s easy to forget that rest is revolutionary. But trust — getting quality sleep is a power move that helps you show up stronger, sharper, and more centered. This goes even harder for those of us battling anxiety and harsh work hours. Take a load off.

Ground Yourself With Smell-Goods

Lighting incense and burning candles are a path to instant relief. Their soothing scents can calm your mind, ease tension, and create a peaceful atmosphere that helps you reset — even when the world feels chaotic. Even dancing candlelight has the power to add zen to any atmosphere.

Get Back to Your Hobbies

Getting lost in a hobby that makes you happy is the easiest way to forget about what’s going on outside. Working on a painting takes precision and effort, finishing that song takes solitude, and creating with your hands pulls your focus into the present moment. Whether it’s knitting, cooking, or crafting, reclaim your time and do the things you love.

Stay Inspired

Books such as “Emotional Self-Care for Black Women,” challenge the rollercoaster of anger, fear, frustration, and overwhelm you may feel while addressing how to navigate your triggers and emotions. Collecting these books may act as a guide for facing intense emotions head-on, offering practical methods to help you heal, reflect, and protect your peace, one page at a time.

Affirmations, Prayer, and Meditation

As this administration moves fast and hits hard, sometimes the real power comes from stillness. Speaking affirmations, turning to prayer, or sitting in quiet meditation can help you reconnect with your center and reclaim your peace. Whether it’s a whispered “I am enough” or a deep breath in the dark, these practices remind you that peace is non-negotiable.

Empower Yourself

Listen, if you’re feeling like you wanna punch something — we get it. But, there’s a place for that. Engaging in physical sports like boxing and self-defense doesn’t just empower you mentally, it increases your strength physically. So while you sweat it out and get the body right, you also have the benefit of knowing you can protect yourself if you need to.

Yoga & Movement

Intentional movement and deep breathing ground your body, calms your mind, and brings you back to yourself. Whether it’s a full flow or a few simple stretches, yoga creates space for stillness, for strength, and for peace. Play a soothing tune in the background or doing it with friends can create the sanctuary you need.

Write It Out, Let it Go

Sometimes the thoughts in your head just need somewhere to go. Journaling gives your emotions a safe place to make sense of it all. Whether it’s a full-on rant or a quiet list of what you’re grateful for, putting pen to paper is a powerful step toward clarity and release. When the words are really tense, crumpling it up and throwing it away can tell the subconscious, “It’s time to move on.”

Get Some Sunlight

A little sunlight goes a long way. Just 10–15 minutes of natural light can boost your mood, reset your internal clock, and help your body produce feel-good hormones like serotonin. Whether you’re taking a walk, sitting by the window, or stepping outside for a deep breath, let the sun remind you — there’s still light, even on the hard days.