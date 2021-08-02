Ladies and gentlemen...The Weeknd. Actually, maybe I should say, “Ladies and gentlemen...Abel Tesfaye.” Or both at the same time.

The 31-year-old mysteriously eccentric artist recently graced the cover of GQ’s first-ever global issue to discuss his upcoming album currently in-progress, juggling the “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde”-esque personalities of The Weeknd and Abel, his current “sober lite” status and becoming “telescope bros” with Jim Carrey. Wow at his life.

The Weeknd has had some time to reflect and one of the big things he reflected on is his initial reaction to receiving zero nominations for the 2021 Grammys, despite the acclaimed and commercial success of his album After Hours. Back in March, he referred to the Recording Academy as “corrupt” and vowed to no longer participate in the Grammys process. Recording Academy President and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. then followed up with a statement announcing major changes to the nomination process, noting that the elite voting organization “can do better, improve and transform.”



These days, The Weeknd has made peace with everything that happened—so much so that he doesn’t want to dwell on what actually happened.



“When it happened, I had all these ideas and thoughts, I was angry and I was confused and I was sad. But now, looking back at it, I never want to know what really happened,” he said.



The “Blinding Lights” singer basically came to the conclusion that he wasn’t “good enough”—by the Recording Academy’s standards, at least. He did note he doesn’t personally agree with that opinion.



“I just don’t care,” he added. “Because that will never be the reason why I do what I do. It never really was before. And I’m glad that I can make music and not have to think about that. I’ll never be in that conversation ever again.”



The Weeknd also doubly confirmed his initial boycott statement that he has no interest in ever submitting his music for the Grammys.



“Everyone’s like, ‘No, just do better next time.’ I will do better, but not for you. I’m going to do better for me,” he noted.





