And just like that...music’s biggest night, aka the 2022 Grammys, is finally upon us!



After being delayed due to the pandemic, this year’s ceremony will be in full force and with a full audience ready to celebrate the best of the best in music. With host Trevor Noah in tow and with the giant kerfuffle at this year’s Oscars still playing out across all our social media timelines, I’m hoping that this years musical ceremony will be the significantly less dramatic reprieve we need to bring back some form of order to the streets (OK, yes I know that’s asking A BIT MUCH but a girl can dream, right?)h

That being said, we’d though it be fun to do a prediction of sorts for some of the categories of the night ahead. Since there are 50-leven categories, we’ll just dive into the big four: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist, and leave the rest for you and your squad to squabble over in your Groupchats.

Album of the Year

Nominees: Donda by Kanye West, We Are by Jon Batiste, Love For Sale by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber, Planet Her (Deluxe) by Doja Cat, Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish, Back Of My Mind by H.E.R., Montero by Lil Nas X, Sour by Olivia Rodrigo, Evermore by Taylor Swift.

Our predictions: The Grammys traditionally LOVE Taylor Swift and H.E.R. so I really wouldn’t be surprised if one them gets another award to add to their stashes. However, Planet Her and Montero also took over radio and TikTok waves so we may be in for a stunning “upset” if either one of them ends up taking it after all.

Record of the Year

Nominees: “I Still Have Faith In You” by ABBA, “Freedom” by Jon Batiste, “I Get A Kick Out Of You” by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, “Peaches” by Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Right On Time” by Brandi Carlile, “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat Featuring SZA, Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X, drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo, and “Leave The Door Open” by Silk Sonic.

Our predictions: Listen, if Silk Sonic wins over “Peaches,” “Kiss Me More,” or “Montero,” I’m going to think that the Grammys have some big affinity for Bruno Mars and much disdain for everyone else. The song is great, don’t get me wrong! But the aforementioned songs will forever be annoyingly etched in my brain (as will “Leave the Door Open,” TBH) so I have a really hard time seeing them get beat out. I’m really wanting Doja Cat to sweep, just to keep it a buck with y’all so that’s who I’ll put my NFT money on.

Song of the Year

Nominees: “Bad Habits” from Ed Sheeran, “A Beautiful Noise” from Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys, “drivers license” from Olivia Rodrigo, “Fight For You” from H.E.R., “Happier Than Ever” from Billie Eilish, “Kiss Me More” from Doja Cat and SZA, “Leave The Door Open” from Silk Sonic, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) from Lil Nas X, “ Peaches” Justin Bieber feat. Giveon and Daniel Ceasar, and “Right On Time” from Brandi Carlile.

Our predictions: I’m not quite sure I have a good grasp on the distinction between record of the year and song of the year, but since we’re here, I’m going to continue to put my crypto-money on Doja Cat. The girl was quite literally everywhere this year and whether or not you like her online antics, you can’t deny that the girl makes some GOOD MUSIC. Plus, her album is one of the few that I feel can get played from start to finish without skipping any songs in between. She deserves all the things.

Best New Artist

Nominees: Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo, and Saweetie.

Our predictions: OK, I’m probably about to show my age here but the only people whose names even remotely ring a bell are Jimmie Allen, Glass Animals, Olivia Rodrigo and Saweetie. And because I have a giant sweet tooth and her song “Get It Girl” was the number one song on Insecure’s season 5 soundtrack, I’m gonna cast my vote for Saweetie—even though she’ll probably get beat out by Olivia Rodrigo (“Drivers License” was EVERYWHERE, too. Let’s be honest.) However, I wouldn’t be mad if Jimmie Allen also came out on top. The honor would bring some semblance of hope back to my spirit seeing as how I’m still salty that he got voted off in Dancing With the Stars last November. (He was great, I dare you to disagree!)

Who do you think will take home the Big Four wins? Let us know in the comments. Grammys 2022 goes down this Sunday, April 3, at 8p.m.ET on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+. For a full list of nominees, visit grammys.com.