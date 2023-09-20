The Best Oprah's Book Club Picks by Black Authors

This week, Oprah Winfrey announced Nathan Hill’s “Wellness” as her 102nd Oprah’s Book Club pick. Although Hill’s debut novel, “The Nix” was a bestseller, his latest work joins an elite group of books handpicked by the Queen of Talk herself to share with fans.

Advertisement

Launched in September 1996, Oprah’s Book Club instantly got fans rereading classics like “Song of Solomon” and “A Tale of Two Cities” and introduced them to talented first-time novelists like Imbolo Mbue and Leila Mottley. Basically, she did what none of my high school English teachers could ever do.

Although Oprah’s Book Club has featured a variety of writers, we thought this would be the perfect time to look back at some of the amazing Black authors whose works have been spotlighted over the years. These are our favorite Oprah’s Book Club picks by Black authors.