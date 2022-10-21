Afro Samurai

A clever blend of classic samurai movies, Blaxploitation and anime, Afro Samurai was definitely ahead of its time when it premiered in 2007. The mark of a great animated series is that it doesn’t water things down just because it’s a cartoon. While it has a lot of fun with its over the top fight scenes, the cult classic never once loses quality or fails to honor the genres it stems from. Plus, Samuel L. Jackson is the voice of Afro Samurai, because who else would you want?

Afro Samurai is available on Hulu.