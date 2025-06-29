Best Black TV Shows, Films On Tubi

Screenshot | Tubi

We all have our go-to TV shows and films that we enjoy watching during our downtime. However, it is something about Tubi's content that feeds our guilty pleasure. From the terrible wigs to the club shootouts with fake guns, we can't get enough of it. Let's do a rundown of some interesting Tubi TV shows and movies that may be worth watching.

The Dirty D

If you were a fan of "Power" or "Empire," think of "The Dirty D" as their grittier is for you. Based in Detroit, the story centers on the city's hottest nightclub, run by a shady power couple. The show takes a dramatic deep dive into a world of drugs, money, and sex, with a lot of loyalty being tested among the trifling "Bottle Girls." The series is full of endless raw, explicit content that makes the show a must-see.

The Dirty A

Much like "The Dirty D," this Tubi series dives into the gritty world of Atlanta's music scene, following artists signed to the city's premier record label, "Dirty A." The show explores greed, jealousy, and ambition in a way that only the streets can understand. And who is at the root of all the violence that is happening? The label's ruthless CEO, who is willing to do whatever it takes to build a star-studded roster -- even creating some rivalries along the way. This wild journey of building a musical empire is worth watching.

The Female Hustler

"The Female Hustler" is the definition of what it takes to be a real boss. The story follows Princess, a woman determined to save her best friend from a pimp and her brother from the streets. To meet her goal, Princess partners with Omar, a local scammer, who introduces her to the world of white-collar crimes. As she climbed the ranks, she faced new challenges, including questioning the loyalty of those she loved.

Got My Hustle Up

With appearances from The Notorious B.I.G. (portrayed by Jamal Woolard) and Love & Hip Hop's Bambi, the crime drama follows a young man forced to mature quickly after the tragic murder of his father. Navigating through a world of drugs and violence, he is faced with the challenge of uncovering who is responsible for his father's death, all while raising his son.

The Lesbian Homie

"The Lesbian Homie" is the most unexpected comedy we've ever come across. This wild show follows Bruce, a man recovering from a toxic relationship with a gay woman who broke his heart. While on the mend, he finds himself in an entanglement with his friend, a stud lesbian. If you're looking for something both funny and complex to watch, "The Lesbian Homie" is worth a watch.

My Sidepiece Hit the Lotto

Beyond the cheap wigs and mediocre acting, this storyline is pretty engaging, making it a must-watch. "My Sidepiece Hit The Lotto" is a comedy drama that centers on Mrs. Weatherspoon, who wins the lottery and decides to share her winnings with her unfaithful and crooked husband, Charles. Things take a turn when Charles and another neighborhood, Dillard, get involved in a shady business deal, leading to a chain of humorous events.

The Bandemic

If you enjoyed the classic movie, "I Got Five On It", then you may want to check out "The Bandemic." This film follows two friends in Detroit who are tired of their financial struggles and devise a scheme to capitalize on the state's distribution of billions in COVID-19 relief funds.

The Simp

When Monty, an unpopular nerd, connects with the beautiful Amber online, he envisioned a romantic relationship. However, Amber is less interested in love and more about financial gain. Their hilarious mismatched intentions quickly spiral into a wild ride of crazy events for Monty.

Tears Of A Hustler

In the dramatic series "Tears of a Hustler," the story follows a pregnant woman facing financial desperation. She enters into a relationship with a handsome businessman, who is caught between his corporate responsibilities and his deep ties to the streets. The show takes a deep dive into survival, ambition, and the complexities of love while navigating dangerous situations.

Money & Violence

For a low-budget crime drama, "Money and Violence" did not disappoint. Following the lives of Rafe, Miz, Kane, Shane, and their crew, these men pull viewers into a world of drugs, robbery, and street codes. The series takes a deep dive into betrayal and loss, all while navigating to stay alive. It's truly raw and gritty, making this show nothing short of amazing.

Threesome

Looking for a third to spice things up in Vanessa and Justin's relationship, just got more interesting. In "Threesome," the polyamorous couple navigate the wild journey of dating, recognizing that finding their "plus one" will be a hilarious and chaotic journey. If you need a laugh and relatability about dating, this show is for you.

Thot Therapy

In "Thot Therapy," the story follows a witty, street-smart barber who decides he knows more about love than anyone -- especially when it comes to Black relationships. So when he crosses paths with an educated therapist, they clash over love, loyalty, and the nuances of dating. Their heated discussions create sharp banter, interesting insights, and a hilarious glimpse of the battle of the sexes.