Some of The Best Black Couples In Film and TV

Love Jones
Love Jones is a classic Black romance, starring Nia Long and Larenz Tate. The film follows poet, Darius (Larenz Tate) and photographer, Nina (Nia Long) as they try to understand the chemistry they share between each other. While Darius is sure Nina is the woman he wants, Nina is skeptical as she considers making things work with her ex. The film is devastatingly beautiful and frustrating as we wait to see if the couple will finally make things official.
Brown Sugar
Sidney (Sanaa Lathan) and Dre (Taye Diggs) have been friends since their childhood. Their bond stems over a shared passion in music, and they have both managed to turn their passions into their careers. However, things get complicated as the friends begin to question and realize their true feelings for each other. Are they really just friends or is there something more? It seems like everyone around them can see they belong together but these two.
Poetic Justice
After the murder of her boyfriend, Justice (Janet Jackson) isolates herself from romance and instead finds comfort in poetry. But after agreeing to go on a road trip with her friend Lesha and her boyfriend Chicago, Justice is stuck in the front seat with Lucky (Tupac Shakur), a man who she mocked and rejected when he tried to flirt with her. Though they can’t help but argue, the two eventually let down their guards and find comfort with each other. The film is beautiful and sad, but the performances by Janet Jackson and Tupac are what make the film great.
Think Like A Man
Inspired by Steve Harvey’s book of the same name, “Think Like A Man” follows a two group of friends as they navigate love from a man’s perspective and a woman’s perspective. The ladies have had it with the men, and are using the book to trick the men they are dating into being the men they want them to be. The film is frustrating as it navigates the issues of dating, but hilarious and sweet as the romance sweeps you off of your feet.
Entergalatic
Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic is a film that will take you on a journey as we follow Jabari (Kid Cudi) as he meets and falls in love with his next-door neighbor Meadow (Jessica Williams). The use of animation makes you feel as if you are floating through different dimensions. Though the couple fall fast, Jabari needs to learn how to love with intention and not just allow passion to do all the work for him.
Rye Lane
Two twenty-somethings navigating recent break-ups, Dom (David Jonsson) and Yas (Vivian Oparah) meet at an art exhibition and bond over talking heartbreaks. The film is an eventful journey as the pair spend the day together in South London. By the end of the film, the two realize their bond is special.
Dwayne And Whitley (A Different World)
In this iconic Black TV show couples, Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy) had such a beautiful on-screen chemistry that they people still talk about them to this day, The pair started as indifferent to each other in the series as Dwayne was too busy trying to grab the attention of fellow college student Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet). But after Denise’s departure from the show, a friendship blossomed between Dwayne and Whitley and eventually a romance. A scene where Dwayne crashes Whitley’s wedding to confess his love for her will forever be iconic.
Michael and Jay (My Wife and Kids)
Michael (Damon Wayans) and Jay Kyle (Tisha Campbell) might have been one of the funniest on-screen parents in a black sitcom. Not only did they represent a healthy and successful family, their chemistry created a very real portrayal of a healthy couple in love. Though they had to manage the daily stress of a family, the two shared many sweet and funny moments that makes one of the best representations of Black love in TV.
The Wood
Though the movie follows the nostalgia of childhood friends Mike (Omar Epps), Slim (Richard T. Jones), and Roland (Taye Diggs), the romantic plotline between Mike and his childhood crush & girlfriend Alicia (Malinda Williams) is interwoven in the film. The film shows the strength of first love, even years later.
Just Wright
Physical Therapist (Leslie Wright) is at odds in the dating world until she starts working with NBA All-Star Scott McKnight (Common). Though Wright tries to keep it professional, she can’t stop the growing feelings in her heart and wrestles risking her professional career for what may possibly be the love she has been waiting for. The film is funny, sweet and cute!
Martin and Gina (Martin)
Martin (Martin Lawrence) and Gina (Tisha Campbell) are one hilarious couple. Though Martin can mess up a lot of the times, he is always sure about his love for Gina. And key to the story line are his dramatic gestures to win back her heart.
The Photograph
Michael (LaKeith Stanfield) and Mae (Issa Rae) meet and the two begin to fall in love, though Mae’s skepticism about whether romantic love lasts stops her from being completely vulnerable with Michael. As Mae tries to understand what she wants from Michael, she reads the letters that her mother left her before passing away, and she ends up finding the courage she needs to go after the man she wants.
Will and Lisa (Fresh Prince of Bel Air)
Will (Will Smith) may have been a bit of a lover boy during the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air but all that stopped when he met Lisa (Nia Long). The relationship between Will and Lisa was one Will did everything to make work, and showed his growth and maturity in character.