Some of The Best Black Couples In Film and TV

After the murder of her boyfriend, Justice (Janet Jackson) isolates herself from romance and instead finds comfort in poetry. But after agreeing to go on a road trip with her friend Lesha and her boyfriend Chicago, Justice is stuck in the front seat with Lucky (Tupac Shakur), a man who she mocked and rejected when he tried to flirt with her. Though they can’t help but argue, the two eventually let down their guards and find comfort with each other. The film is beautiful and sad, but the performances by Janet Jackson and Tupac are what make the film great.