Sad News on Beloved Washington D.C. Broadcaster, White Georgia Teacher Writes N-Word on Whiteboard, Trump Plans to Deport This Basketball Star, Is Terrell Owens Safe?, Kirk Franklin Claps Back at Marvin Sapp and Other News Stories From the Week

A collection of our best posts of the week in news.

Image for article titled Sad News on Beloved Washington D.C. Broadcaster, White Georgia Teacher Writes N-Word on Whiteboard, Trump Plans to Deport This Basketball Star, Is Terrell Owens Safe?, Kirk Franklin Claps Back at Marvin Sapp and Other News Stories From the Week
Photo: X/Twitter, Micah Walter (Getty Images), Eastpointe Community Schools, Patrick Smith (Getty Images), Erika Goldring (Getty Images), Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Gabe Ginsberg // Mindy Small (Getty Images), Screenshot: Instagram, TikTok, Instagram
Pro-Life Activist Messes Around and Finds Out What Happens When She Provokes a NYC Woman...It’s Not Pretty

Pro-Life Activist Messes Around and Finds Out What Happens When She Provokes a NYC Woman...It’s Not Pretty

Image for article titled Sad News on Beloved Washington D.C. Broadcaster, White Georgia Teacher Writes N-Word on Whiteboard, Trump Plans to Deport This Basketball Star, Is Terrell Owens Safe?, Kirk Franklin Claps Back at Marvin Sapp and Other News Stories From the Week
Photo: X/Twitter

Antagonizing a New Yorker? F— around and find out. What began as a street-side interview in Harlem quickly escalated into a viral moment of tension—and a bit of violence to boot. - B.Kadijat Towolawi Read More

Sad Update on Beloved Washington D.C. Broadcaster’s 2024 On-Air Health Scare

Sad Update on Beloved Washington D.C. Broadcaster’s 2024 On-Air Health Scare

Image for article titled Sad News on Beloved Washington D.C. Broadcaster, White Georgia Teacher Writes N-Word on Whiteboard, Trump Plans to Deport This Basketball Star, Is Terrell Owens Safe?, Kirk Franklin Claps Back at Marvin Sapp and Other News Stories From the Week
Screenshot: Instagram

A beloved Washington D.C.-based journalist who has been telling stories for over four decades is stepping away from the news desk for good. NBC 4 Washington D.C.’s Leon Harris just announced that he is calling it quits in order to “focus on his health and family.” - Angela Johnson Read More

White Georgia Teacher Writes the N-Word on Whiteboard in Front of His Class, Messes Around and Finds Out

White Georgia Teacher Writes the N-Word on Whiteboard in Front of His Class, Messes Around and Finds Out

Image for article titled Sad News on Beloved Washington D.C. Broadcaster, White Georgia Teacher Writes N-Word on Whiteboard, Trump Plans to Deport This Basketball Star, Is Terrell Owens Safe?, Kirk Franklin Claps Back at Marvin Sapp and Other News Stories From the Week
Photo: Micah Walter (Getty Images)

A white male schoolteacher in Georgia was terminated and met with internet backlash after being filmed writing a racial slur on a classroom whiteboard. And the whole chaotic affair was caught on someone’s smartphone camera. - B. Kadijat Towolawi Read More

H&M Responds to Viral Video of Manager Karen Kicking Two Black Girls Out of New Mexico Store For...No Good Reason

H&M Responds to Viral Video of Manager Karen Kicking Two Black Girls Out of New Mexico Store For...No Good Reason

Image for article titled Sad News on Beloved Washington D.C. Broadcaster, White Georgia Teacher Writes N-Word on Whiteboard, Trump Plans to Deport This Basketball Star, Is Terrell Owens Safe?, Kirk Franklin Claps Back at Marvin Sapp and Other News Stories From the Week
Screenshot: TikTok

Shopping while Black? Allegedly, an H&M store in New Mexico wasn’t having it when it came to two Black shoppers. The video of the dated incident has taken circulation again, triggering a new wave of rage against the store. - Kalyn Womack Read More

WATCH: Karen Throws Fake Tantrum in Front of Black Tenant, But That’s Not All

WATCH: Karen Throws Fake Tantrum in Front of Black Tenant, But That’s Not All

Image for article titled Sad News on Beloved Washington D.C. Broadcaster, White Georgia Teacher Writes N-Word on Whiteboard, Trump Plans to Deport This Basketball Star, Is Terrell Owens Safe?, Kirk Franklin Claps Back at Marvin Sapp and Other News Stories From the Week
Screenshot: Instagram

The latest Karen tantrum circulating social media stems from an intense interaction between a white landlord and her Black tenant. The woman’s behavior was so cringe, the video doesn’t even do it justice. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Michigan School Superintendent Karen Allegedly Dropped N-Word in Front of Black Staff Several Times, But That’s Not All...

Michigan School Superintendent Karen Allegedly Dropped N-Word in Front of Black Staff Several Times, But That’s Not All...

Image for article titled Sad News on Beloved Washington D.C. Broadcaster, White Georgia Teacher Writes N-Word on Whiteboard, Trump Plans to Deport This Basketball Star, Is Terrell Owens Safe?, Kirk Franklin Claps Back at Marvin Sapp and Other News Stories From the Week
Photo: Eastpointe Community Schools

A Black elementary school teacher is clapping back at disgustingly racist behavior that was allegedly displayed by the school district’s superintendent. The claims are worse than some petty microaggressions. Plus, they are allegedly repeated offenses that no one cared to clock. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Trump Plans To Deport This Duke Basketball Star

Trump Plans To Deport This Duke Basketball Star

Image for article titled Sad News on Beloved Washington D.C. Broadcaster, White Georgia Teacher Writes N-Word on Whiteboard, Trump Plans to Deport This Basketball Star, Is Terrell Owens Safe?, Kirk Franklin Claps Back at Marvin Sapp and Other News Stories From the Week
Photo: Patrick Smith (Getty Images)

It’s been a tough weekend for Duke University basketball player Khaman Maluach. Just hours before he and the Blue Devils lost in the NCAA Final Four against the Houston Cougars in devastating fashion on April 5, he learned that he may be deported due to a new policy from President Donald Trump. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Is Terrell Owens Safe?

Is Terrell Owens Safe?

Image for article titled Sad News on Beloved Washington D.C. Broadcaster, White Georgia Teacher Writes N-Word on Whiteboard, Trump Plans to Deport This Basketball Star, Is Terrell Owens Safe?, Kirk Franklin Claps Back at Marvin Sapp and Other News Stories From the Week
Photo: Erika Goldring (Getty Images)

Fans are wondering if Terrell Owens is safe after he shared a frightening, and concerning, video online. In the Instagram clip, Owens told viewers how he “needed help” and how he’s “going to have to swim.” The video was shared on Saturday, April 5 — what Owens probably assumed would be another normal day in Indianapolis. But it really turned out to be a nightmare. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Why This Michigan Caregiver Allegedly Pulled the Plug on Her Elderly Patient Will Make Your Blood Run Cold

Why This Michigan Caregiver Allegedly Pulled the Plug on Her Elderly Patient Will Make Your Blood Run Cold

Image for article titled Sad News on Beloved Washington D.C. Broadcaster, White Georgia Teacher Writes N-Word on Whiteboard, Trump Plans to Deport This Basketball Star, Is Terrell Owens Safe?, Kirk Franklin Claps Back at Marvin Sapp and Other News Stories From the Week
Photo: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office

In a story that reads like a plot from a terrible thriller, a Michigan caregiver was arrested for removing her 78-year-old patient from life support before his time. From there, things only get a bit more gross. - B. Kadijat Towolawi Read More

Wow...Social Media Responds to Kirk Franklin Clapping At Marvin Sapp Over His $40k ‘Close the Doors’ Scandal

Wow...Social Media Responds to Kirk Franklin Clapping At Marvin Sapp Over His $40k ‘Close the Doors’ Scandal

Image for article titled Sad News on Beloved Washington D.C. Broadcaster, White Georgia Teacher Writes N-Word on Whiteboard, Trump Plans to Deport This Basketball Star, Is Terrell Owens Safe?, Kirk Franklin Claps Back at Marvin Sapp and Other News Stories From the Week
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg // Mindy Small (Getty Images)

Marvin Sapp may never live down the infamous video of him telling church ushers to “close to the doors” until they donated $40,000. Now, Kirk Franklin has joined in on the jokes. - Noah A. McGee Read More

