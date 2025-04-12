Sad News on Beloved Washington D.C. Broadcaster, White Georgia Teacher Writes N-Word on Whiteboard, Trump Plans to Deport This Basketball Star, Is Terrell Owens Safe?, Kirk Franklin Claps Back at Marvin Sapp and Other News Stories From the Week

2 / 12
Pro-Life Activist Messes Around and Finds Out What Happens When She Provokes a NYC Woman...It’s Not Pretty
Antagonizing a New Yorker? F— around and find out. What began as a street-side interview in Harlem quickly escalated into a viral moment of tension—and a bit of violence to boot. - B.Kadijat Towolawi Read More
A beloved Washington D.C.-based journalist who has been telling stories for over four decades is stepping away from the news desk for good. NBC 4 Washington D.C.’s Leon Harris just announced that he is calling it quits in order to “focus on his health and family.” - Angela Johnson Read More
4 / 12
White Georgia Teacher Writes the N-Word on Whiteboard in Front of His Class, Messes Around and Finds Out
A white male schoolteacher in Georgia was terminated and met with internet backlash after being filmed writing a racial slur on a classroom whiteboard. And the whole chaotic affair was caught on someone’s smartphone camera. - B. Kadijat Towolawi Read More
5 / 12
H&M Responds to Viral Video of Manager Karen Kicking Two Black Girls Out of New Mexico Store For...No Good Reason
Shopping while Black? Allegedly, an H&M store in New Mexico wasn’t having it when it came to two Black shoppers. The video of the dated incident has taken circulation again, triggering a new wave of rage against the store. - Kalyn Womack Read More
The latest Karen tantrum circulating social media stems from an intense interaction between a white landlord and her Black tenant. The woman’s behavior was so cringe, the video doesn’t even do it justice. - Kalyn Womack Read More
7 / 12
Michigan School Superintendent Karen Allegedly Dropped N-Word in Front of Black Staff Several Times, But That’s Not All...
A Black elementary school teacher is clapping back at disgustingly racist behavior that was allegedly displayed by the school district’s superintendent. The claims are worse than some petty microaggressions. Plus, they are allegedly repeated offenses that no one cared to clock. - Kalyn Womack Read More
It’s been a tough weekend for Duke University basketball player Khaman Maluach. Just hours before he and the Blue Devils lost in the NCAA Final Four against the Houston Cougars in devastating fashion on April 5, he learned that he may be deported due to a new policy from President Donald Trump. - Noah A. McGee Read More
9 / 12
Fans are wondering if Terrell Owens is safe after he shared a frightening, and concerning, video online. In the Instagram clip, Owens told viewers how he “needed help” and how he’s “going to have to swim.” The video was shared on Saturday, April 5 — what Owens probably assumed would be another normal day in Indianapolis. But it really turned out to be a nightmare. - Noah A. McGee Read More
10 / 12
Why This Michigan Caregiver Allegedly Pulled the Plug on Her Elderly Patient Will Make Your Blood Run Cold
In a story that reads like a plot from a terrible thriller, a Michigan caregiver was arrested for removing her 78-year-old patient from life support before his time. From there, things only get a bit more gross. - B. Kadijat Towolawi Read More
11 / 12
Wow...Social Media Responds to Kirk Franklin Clapping At Marvin Sapp Over His $40k ‘Close the Doors’ Scandal
Marvin Sapp may never live down the infamous video of him telling church ushers to “close to the doors” until they donated $40,000. Now, Kirk Franklin has joined in on the jokes. - Noah A. McGee Read More