Wow...Social Media Responds to Kirk Franklin Clapping At Marvin Sapp Over His $40k 'Close the Doors' Scandal

Over the weekend, Franklin posted a group photo with other gospel singers and used it as an opportunity to pile in on the jokes against Sapp.

Noah A. McGee
Marvin Sapp may never live down the infamous video of him telling church ushers to “close to the doors” until they donated $40,000. Now, Kirk Franklin has joined in on the jokes.

Over the weekend, Franklin posted a group photo with several other gospel musicians including Zacardi Cortez, Jon McReynolds, John P. Kee, Isaac Carree, Eric Dawkins, and Sapp while at the 2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the caption, Franklin hilariously wrote, “Open the doors!” a direct reference to Sapp’s “close the doors” incident.

Unsurprisingly, this post elicited some amusing reactions in the comment section.

@cg3music said in the comments, “‘Close the Doors’ tour coming to a church near you.”

@troycrossfield wrote, “If you play to much was a person.”

@silkscarveskenya added, “If you think Marvin Sapp has gone too far .....”

Franklin is just piling on after jokes and memes poured in about the “Never Would Have Made It” singer after it went viral weeks ago.

Last week, Sapp attempted to clear up the incident entirely during an interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” sharing that there have been threats on his life since the clip was shared online.

“People have called my church and cussed me out. My staff are afraid because I’ve received death threats,” said Sapp. “People have come to our campus. They have come to my church to try to cause problems, issues, (and) challenges.”

He added that the video was taken last year and that the offering was never for him, saying “This was a service that happened last August...People took issue with me saying shut the doors. Understand I never said lock the doors... Shutting doors means people still have the ability to go in and out.”