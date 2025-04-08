Is Terrell Owens Safe?

Fans are wondering if Terrell Owens is safe after he shared a frightening, and concerning, video online. In the Instagram clip, Owens told viewers how he “needed help” and how he’s “going to have to swim.” The video was shared on Saturday, April 5 — what Owens probably assumed would be another normal day in Indianapolis. But it really turned out to be a nightmare.

The NFL Hall of Famer and his Uber driver were stuck in a flooded car under an overpass in the middle of the street. While trying to get out of the scary situation, Owens recorded the entire ordeal and posted it to his Instagram, explaining that he had just left the Indianapolis Pickleball Club in the caption.

At the beginning of the video, he’s heard speaking to Uber support, attempting to describe his location.

“The driver tried to drive through this water,” said Owens. “We got stuck and we need some help. I’m in Indianapolis. I don’t know where we are. I can’t even see that street.”

He later added, “The water is flooding and I’m literally in water right now in the back seat. The car is filling up with water... The water is up to the door. The battery is dead – like nothing – the car is stopped. We’re literally in the middle of water.”

He’s even heard yelling out to people, telling others to call 911.

Despite Owens recording a very scary encounter with nature, people in the comment section were not as sympathetic.

@uptownryda_312 wrote, “Maann if he dnt get out & walk thru that water.”

@godswife07 commented, “Hunnay being tall has some advantages..... walk King please don’t sit there!!!”

@tiffytah_esq added, “He’s recording on the phone and yelled “somebody call the police!” Huh?!??”

Owens was in Indianapolis to watch the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), where his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chatanooga, was facing off against the University of California, Irvine. He posted about his school’s win just a day before.



Although the 51-year-old has yet to provide an official update on his safety, whereabouts, and how he and the driver was ultimately rescued, he has posted unrelated Instagram Stories over the last three days.