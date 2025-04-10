H&M Responds to Viral Video of Manager Karen Kicking Two Black Girls Out of New Mexico Store For...No Good Reason

Shopping while Black? Allegedly, an H&M store in New Mexico wasn’t having it when it came to two Black shoppers. The video of the dated incident has taken circulation again, triggering a new wave of rage against the store.

The Booty Gap: Cinch Your Jeans With This Quick & Easy Hack CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Booty Gap: Cinch Your Jeans' Waist With This Quick & Easy Hack

In a newly resurfaced video from a February 2024 incident, two girls, Nia and Noela, recorded themselves seemingly being kicked out from an H&M store in Coronado Center in Albuquerque. Upon asking why they’re being asked to leave, the manager only gives them one repeated excuse that they were simply being refused service.

Advertisement

As the manager begins taking merchandise from their hands with no further explanation, she finally blurted out the honest response to the situation.

Advertisement

“To be completely honest with you, I don’t have to have a reason,” she says in the video.

Advertisement

In the video, the security guard also accused the two of being repeated shoplifters and claimed staff members have seen them in the store plenty of times, per the video. However, the girls deny having ever stepped foot in the store until that day. Their requests for surveillance proof of their alleged crimes are denied as well.

“I’m refusing service to you guys today. I’ve asked you guys to please leave the store. I don’t need you guys to get violent or anything like that,” the manager then says in the video.

Advertisement

“Violent?!” the girls exclaim together in shock before ultimately deciding to leave.

Advertisement

The newly resurfaced video prompted a response from the store’s official Instagram page.

“We take the incident from February of last year at our Albuquerque store very seriously. Following the incident, we immediately acted according to our strict guidelines. The employee in question is no longer employed by H&M. We extend a sincere apology to the affected customers,” they wrote in a comment.

Advertisement

After an overwhelming response, the girls made another social media post saying their attorney advised them not to comment but thanked the public for their support. It’s unclear if the two are considering legal action.