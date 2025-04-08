WATCH: Karen Throws Fake Tantrum in Front of Black Tenant, But That's Not All

The latest Karen tantrum circulating social media stems from an intense interaction between a white landlord and her Black tenant. The woman’s behavior was so cringe, the video doesn’t even do it justice.

Vontese Wines tells CBS News the video was the final straw in a string of concerning behavior patterns from her landlord, Lisa Anderson. Wines said she rented a townhome from Anderson in Aurora, Colorado, in November 2024, agreeing to some stiff terms. They included rent payments due at noon on the first of the month and a $110 late fee. According to landlord-tenant attorney Steven Flaxman, state law says late fees can only be charged after the seventh day of the month, via CBS.

Wines noted that she would receive a message from Anderson before her rent deadline, pressuring her into paying early — to which she often complied. Though, by March 1st, Wines tells CBS things got weird.

The Tantrum of All Karen Tantrums

That day, she claims Anderson blew up her phone with messages, warning that she was going to come change the locks for late rent. Then, March 2, she said Anderson showed up at her door before the time even reached 12:15 p.m. and not even with a warning of a late fee. Wines says the landlord showed up with an eviction notice and a handyman drilling at the door.

“I kind of thought she was trying to intimidate me because she had been texting me a lot prior. I was completely shocked,” Wines said via CBS.

Anderson is alleged to have told Wines if she didn’t open the door, she would have the locksmith do it for her, the report says. From there is where the viral video begins. In the clip, Anderson is seen standing in the hallway by the front door. She and Wines engaged in a yelling match, seemingly in a dispute over the lock-changing situation.

Suddenly, Anderson put on her best Oscar performance. Anderson clutched her neck and yelled out, “Oh my God! She’s hurting me!” before flinging herself onto the ground and curling up into fetal position. “Ohhh! She pushed me! Oh my head! Oh my God, I’m going to get the police. She just pushed me!”

Come Watch This Mess:

As she dry heaved, hooted and hollered on the ground, Wines stood five feet away from her in silence, having not laid a finger on the woman, the video shows. “She’s a psycho, she literally pushed out. She hurt me so bad, I’m going to press charges against her,” Anderson said, rising to her own two feet with no apparent injuries.

It Didn’t Stop There...

Wines walked away as Anderson continued pacing back and forth, cradling her arm and claiming she caught the whole thing on camera. Well, so did Wines. The entire ordeal was captured on video thanks to her son, but that wasn’t the end of the drama.

“She actually went to the police on 3/10/25 around 2:30pm claiming to be me, and the police sergeant called ME because they thought I was there in the main lobby waiting to speak to an officer. This lady is now walking around with a boot on and crutches from this fake fall on 3/2,” Wines wrote in a Facebook post.

As a result of the incident, Wines decided to move her family to a new home, she told CBS. She also said she discovered that she’s not the only tenant who had been on the receiving end of Anderson’s “Karen” rampage. It’s unclear if Wines desires to take legal action against Anderson.