Why This Michigan Caregiver Allegedly Pulled the Plug on Her Elderly Patient Will Make Your Blood Run Cold

In a story that reads like a plot from a terrible thriller, a Michigan caregiver was arrested for removing her 78-year-old patient from life support before his time. From there, things only get a bit more gross.

According to reports, Linda Polk, 52, cremated the man’s body without alerting his family and treating his bank account as if it were her own personal ATM. Reported by ABC7 Detroit, Polk met the victim in 2021 while providing services to his wife. Three years later, Polk extended her services to the victim when he suddenly fell ill, became hospitalized, and was later placed on life support.

The Macomb Police shared that Polk enacted a fraudulent power of attorney over the victim and ordered the hospital to take him off life support. The victim succumbed to his illness and passed away on Oct. 19, 2024; Polk allegedly did not notify the victim’s family and had him cremated.

Polk was under investigation for months before her arrest. In January, she was hit with three felony charges for financial crimes and later arrested for murder. She’s also accused of opening and using credit cards under the victim’s name.

Clinton Township Police claim Polk accumulated over $10,000 in charges using his identity. Currently, she faces charges in two separate cases, which include first-degree murder, two counts of forgery affecting real property, embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $1,000 or more, two counts of identity theft, and two counts of illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device.

Neighbors watched as law enforcement arrived at Polk’s home like a scene from a true crime show to conduct an arrest. “Everybody is so upset — they’re floored,” said Kathleen Michalak, one of Polk’s neighbors. “I looked up, and there was a silver SUV, all the doors open, four guys got out wearing vests.”

The court granted Polk a $1 million bond.