News

Why This Michigan Caregiver Allegedly Pulled the Plug on Her Elderly Patient Will Make Your Blood Run Cold

This twisted plot sounds like something out of a made-for-TV film.

By
B. Kadijat Towolawi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Why This Michigan Caregiver Allegedly Pulled the Plug on Her Elderly Patient Will Make Your Blood Run Cold
Photo: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office

In a story that reads like a plot from a terrible thriller, a Michigan caregiver was arrested for removing her 78-year-old patient from life support before his time. From there, things only get a bit more gross.

Suggested Reading

Whew! Smokey Robinson Dropping These On-Stage Dance Moves at 85 Has Social Media on Fire!
Charles Barkley Takes a Shot at the Women in San Antonio...Again
This Scary Incident Left Rapper Boosie Badazz in Pretty Rough Shape
That's So Random
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Whew! Smokey Robinson Dropping These On-Stage Dance Moves at 85 Has Social Media on Fire!
Charles Barkley Takes a Shot at the Women in San Antonio...Again
This Scary Incident Left Rapper Boosie Badazz in Pretty Rough Shape
That's So Random
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

According to reports, Linda Polk, 52, cremated the man’s body without alerting his family and treating his bank account as if it were her own personal ATM. Reported by ABC7 Detroit, Polk met the victim in 2021 while providing services to his wife. Three years later, Polk extended her services to the victim when he suddenly fell ill, became hospitalized, and was later placed on life support.

Advertisement

Related Content

This White Michigan Superintendent's Alleged 'Chitterlings' Comment is Only a Glimpse of Her Racist Accusations
D.L. Hughley Calls Bill Maher's Visit to Trump's White House Exactly What it Was...

Related Content

This White Michigan Superintendent's Alleged 'Chitterlings' Comment is Only a Glimpse of Her Racist Accusations
D.L. Hughley Calls Bill Maher's Visit to Trump's White House Exactly What it Was...

The Macomb Police shared that Polk enacted a fraudulent power of attorney over the victim and ordered the hospital to take him off life support. The victim succumbed to his illness and passed away on Oct. 19, 2024; Polk allegedly did not notify the victim’s family and had him cremated.

Advertisement

Polk was under investigation for months before her arrest. In January, she was hit with three felony charges for financial crimes and later arrested for murder. She’s also accused of opening and using credit cards under the victim’s name.

Advertisement

Clinton Township Police claim Polk accumulated over $10,000 in charges using his identity. Currently, she faces charges in two separate cases, which include first-degree murder, two counts of forgery affecting real property, embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $1,000 or more, two counts of identity theft, and two counts of illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device.

Neighbors watched as law enforcement arrived at Polk’s home like a scene from a true crime show to conduct an arrest. “Everybody is so upset — they’re floored,” said Kathleen Michalak, one of Polk’s neighbors. “I looked up, and there was a silver SUV, all the doors open, four guys got out wearing vests.”

Advertisement

The court granted Polk a $1 million bond.