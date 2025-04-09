This White Michigan Superintendent's Alleged 'Chitterlings' Comment is Only a Glimpse of Her Racist Accusations

A Black elementary school teacher is clapping back at disgustingly racist behavior that was allegedly displayed by the school district’s superintendent. The claims are worse than some petty microaggressions. Plus, they are allegedly repeated offenses that no one cared to clock.

Falicia Moreland-Trice, principal of Pleasantview Elementary School, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan accusing Eastpointe Community Schools Superintendent Christina Gibson of some concerning behavior. Moreland-Trice described herself in the suit as the last Black principal standing after others have left due to alleged racial discrimination.

The suit then goes on to pluck out a few examples of said discrimination. In one instance, the suit claims that during a training session held at the University of Virginia’s Charlottesville campus, Gibson made a remark that Blacks would be more inclined to shop at Whole Foods if it offered “chitterlings and greens.” The suit also claims that Gibson did not permit Black employees to sit with each other during district meetings despite not having a problem with white employees doing so. Gibson admitted to using the N-word in front of Black employees, per the suit.

Among other repeated behaviors, Moreland-Trice accused Gibson of telling her schools run by Black principals were bound to be treated differently. In doing so, the suit accused Gibson of removing teachers from Pleasantview and forcing kids to sit on the floor while refusing to provide the school proper resources and staffing. The suit also says Moreland-Trice was threatened with termination if she became the whistleblower of any racist treatment.

It wouldn’t be the first time someone was allegedly fired in retaliation. According to CBS’ report, a former special education teacher claimed in an October lawsuit that after exposing the district’s alleged racism, he was fired as a result. In response, the district called his claims “bogus.” Mind you, this is the fifth discrimination lawsuit they’ve faced because of Gibson in the past year and a half, per the report.

The district has yet to respond to Moreland-Trice’s suit. The principal demands a jury trial.