It doesn’t matter who you are, what you do, or where you’re from, the Karens will find you. In this case, it’s NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

In an 11-minute video posted on Instagram, Owens documented the interaction between the police and his white neighbor who called them. In the caption, he wrote, “KAREN IS REAL!!!!

Wow!! JUST A NORMAL NIGHT OF BEING A BLACK MAN IN AMERICA. I want to say I can’t believe it but y’all know what it is. #karenonbikes #tears #falseaccusations #hernameiskate.”

The incident allegedly started after Owens was seen driving to his mailbox in his Florida neighborhood, but his Karen neighbor said that he was driving too fast down the street. She can be heard accusing Owens of “harassing” her and “almost hitting” her with the car.

You can hear Owens saying, “I didn’t almost hit you, now you’re just making up stuff, just like a Karen.”

After minutes of going back and forth you can hear the Karen yell, “But you didn’t have to get out of your fucking car!”

Owens responded by saying, “But you didn’t have to talk to me that way either, Karen. ”



She then said, “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman.” You can hear her crying later on in the video saying, “he came after me.”

The two continue their back and forth argument until another woman, who cannot be seen on camera, is heard coming to Owens’ defense, claiming that she saw the whole thing from her garage. She said he did not “almost” hit Karen and that he was not speeding through the neighborhood.



Owens also claims in the video that Karen also accused him of being behind on his Homeowners Association payments, which he denied. The video ends with T.O. saying, “This Karen stuff is really real. It’s real. That’s all I gotta say.”



No arrests were made in the incident.



Owens is one of the best and most infamous wide receivers to ever play in the NFL. In his 15-year NFL career between 1996 and 2010, Owens played with the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. He caught 153 touchdowns, gained over 15,000 receiving yards and amassed over 1,000 receptions.

