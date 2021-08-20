While it doesn’t seem like we’re getting a second season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (TFATWS) anytime soon, it looks as though we’re getting something even better. Anthony Mackie officially closed a deal with Marvel/Disney to star in Captain America 4, according to Deadline.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: What does this mean for our highly traumatized, comic relief of a supersoldier? Well, nothing has been announced yet as to whether or not Sebastian Stan will be reprising his role, but we can only hope.

The last episode of TFATWS left viewers wondering what the fate of the true new Cap would be. This will be the first time Mackie has headlined a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has played Sam Wilson/Falcon in six other films (Captain America and the Winter Soldier, Captain America Civil War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame). This new role is a huge step in the trajectory of MCU’s Phase 5 and how they plan to roll it out—because, you know, there’s still that “next Thanos-level threat” the MCU dropped on us in the season finale of Loki.

Vanity Fair reports the film will be written by TFATWS head writer/creator Malcolm Spellman and that no official cast or director has been announced.

It’s time for someone new to officially take up the shield, and Mackie’s Sam Wilson/The Falcon is clearly the man for the job.