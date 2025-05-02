Restaurant Owner Chases Down Black Customer Over a Tip, Deion Sanders' Other Son Fired Him After Shedeur Drama, Former MAGA Terrence Howard Turns His Back on Trump, a Peek at the Obamas' Martha's Vineyard Retreat and Other Culture News From the Week

2 / 12
Ramen Restaurant Owner Chases Black Customer Down Over A Tip And Unfortunately For Him He Goes Viral
A Chicago-area restaurant owner has gone viral for all the wrong reasons as a video of a heated exchange he had with a Black customer in the street outside of his business has ignited a debate over race and the culture of tipping in the United States. In the now-viral video, Kenny Chou, the owner of the Table to Stix Ramen restaurant in Evanston, Illinois can be seen following a Black customer down the street after he paid for his meal but did not leave a tip. - Angela Johnson Read More
“It be your own people.” Things are shaking up in the Sanders household following Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected fifth round draft pick. Now, it seems another son of patriarch and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is leaving the nest for one good reason. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Former MAGA Terrance Howard Shares What Finally Made Him Turn His Back on Trump, But Social Media Isn’t Having It
Terrance Howard was MAGA? The actor’s latest revelation that he’s a former supporter of President Donald Trump was not on our 2025 Bingo card. The “Empire” star shared that he was “in Trump’s corner” until a significant shift in the administration led to a change of heart. - B.Kadijat Towolawi Read More
It’s not easy being the first Black leader of the free world (even when you don’t have the job anymore). That’s why former President Barack Obama does his best to escape all of the Washington, D.C. drama and unplug with his family whenever he can. Martha’s Vineyard, an island located in the southeastern part of Massachusetts, is one of their favorite places to unwind. - Angela Johnson Read More
No matter how much time passes, there are certain deaths where you remember exactly where you were when you heard the shocking news. Over the years, the Black community has been forced to grieve our icons, many of which died way before it was truly their time. In this month alone, the anniversaries of the tragic deaths of icons like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Marvin Gaye and Prince have passed, making the losses our community has faced that much more prominent. - Phenix S Halley Read More
We can all agree that giving children guidance, teaching them right from wrong and allowing them to face consequences when they stray from that guidance is part of a parent’s job description. But a conversation about what those consequences should be is where people are often divided – even when they’re talking to themselves. - Angela Johnson Read More
It was a long 2025 NFL draft for the son of Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders. Shedeur Sanders was projected to be a first-round pick by multiple experts and mock drafts. So, the quarterback had been waiting for more than a day to find out which team had chose him. - Mahalia Otshudy Read More
Even though it’s been 160 years since the Civil War ended, Black Americans are still feeling the effects of the war that almost tore the nation apart.
It’s prom season, which means your timelines are about to be flooded with pictures of teenagers all over the country getting glammed up for a night of dancing with their friends and classmates before the school year ends. Although a lot of planning goes into getting ready for the big night, it’s what happens after the dance that can cause some confusion between kids and their parents. Now, an online debate about whether or not it’s a good idea for moms and dads to get hotel rooms for their children after the big night is going viral, with people making strong cases for both sides. - Angela Johnson Read More