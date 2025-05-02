A Nothing Burger?: The Biden Impeachment & The Power of the Black Vote | The 411: Part 1
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Restaurant Owner Chases Down Black Customer Over a Tip, Deion Sanders' Other Son Fired Him After Shedeur Drama, Former MAGA Terrence Howard Turns His Back on Trump, a Peek at the Obamas' Martha's Vineyard Retreat and Other Culture News From the Week

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Culture

Restaurant Owner Chases Down Black Customer Over a Tip, Deion Sanders' Other Son Fired Him After Shedeur Drama, Former MAGA Terrence Howard Turns His Back on Trump, a Peek at the Obamas' Martha's Vineyard Retreat and Other Culture News From the Week

A collection of our best posts of the week in culture.

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Restaurant Owner Chases Down Black Customer Over a Tip, Deion Sanders&#39; Other Son Fired Him After Shedeur Drama, Former MAGA Terrence Howard Turns His Back on Trump, a Peek at the Obamas&#39; Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat and Other Culture News From the Week
Screenshot: YouTube/CBS Chicago, Instagram, Photo: Dustin Bradford (Getty Images), Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images), L: Getty Images, R: YouTube, George De Sota, David Dee Delgado, Carlo Allegri (Getty Images), Shannon Finney (Getty Images), Stacy Revere (Getty Images), Photo by Tlou Manamela on Unsplash
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Ramen Restaurant Owner Chases Black Customer Down Over A Tip And Unfortunately For Him He Goes Viral

Ramen Restaurant Owner Chases Black Customer Down Over A Tip And Unfortunately For Him He Goes Viral

Image for article titled Restaurant Owner Chases Down Black Customer Over a Tip, Deion Sanders&#39; Other Son Fired Him After Shedeur Drama, Former MAGA Terrence Howard Turns His Back on Trump, a Peek at the Obamas&#39; Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat and Other Culture News From the Week
Screenshot: YouTube/CBS Chicago

A Chicago-area restaurant owner has gone viral for all the wrong reasons as a video of a heated exchange he had with a Black customer in the street outside of his business has ignited a debate over race and the culture of tipping in the United States. In the now-viral video, Kenny Chou, the owner of the Table to Stix Ramen restaurant in Evanston, Illinois can be seen following a Black customer down the street after he paid for his meal but did not leave a tip. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Why Deion Sanders’ Other Son Fired Him After Shedeur’s NFL Draft Drama

Why Deion Sanders’ Other Son Fired Him After Shedeur’s NFL Draft Drama

Image for article titled Restaurant Owner Chases Down Black Customer Over a Tip, Deion Sanders&#39; Other Son Fired Him After Shedeur Drama, Former MAGA Terrence Howard Turns His Back on Trump, a Peek at the Obamas&#39; Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat and Other Culture News From the Week
Photo: Dustin Bradford (Getty Images)

“It be your own people.” Things are shaking up in the Sanders household following Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected fifth round draft pick. Now, it seems another son of patriarch and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is leaving the nest for one good reason. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Former MAGA Terrance Howard Shares What Finally Made Him Turn His Back on Trump, But Social Media Isn’t Having It

Former MAGA Terrance Howard Shares What Finally Made Him Turn His Back on Trump, But Social Media Isn’t Having It

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Terrence Howard attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Terrence Howard attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Terrance Howard was MAGA? The actor’s latest revelation that he’s a former supporter of President Donald Trump was not on our 2025 Bingo card. The “Empire” star shared that he was “in Trump’s corner” until a significant shift in the administration led to a change of heart. - B.Kadijat Towolawi Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Take a Look Around the Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard Retreat

Take a Look Around the Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard Retreat

Image for article titled Restaurant Owner Chases Down Black Customer Over a Tip, Deion Sanders&#39; Other Son Fired Him After Shedeur Drama, Former MAGA Terrence Howard Turns His Back on Trump, a Peek at the Obamas&#39; Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat and Other Culture News From the Week
Photo: L: Getty Images, R: YouTube

It’s not easy being the first Black leader of the free world (even when you don’t have the job anymore). That’s why former President Barack Obama does his best to escape all of the Washington, D.C. drama and unplug with his family whenever he can. Martha’s Vineyard, an island located in the southeastern part of Massachusetts, is one of their favorite places to unwind. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Meet Black Autistic Teen Who Just Broke the World Record For This Amazing Fete

Meet Black Autistic Teen Who Just Broke the World Record For This Amazing Fete

Image for article titled Restaurant Owner Chases Down Black Customer Over a Tip, Deion Sanders&#39; Other Son Fired Him After Shedeur Drama, Former MAGA Terrence Howard Turns His Back on Trump, a Peek at the Obamas&#39; Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat and Other Culture News From the Week
Screenshot: Instagram

One boy is breaking down the stigma around Autism one paint brush stroke at a time. Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke is only a teenager, but already, his art is helping change the world. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World

From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World

Image for article titled Restaurant Owner Chases Down Black Customer Over a Tip, Deion Sanders&#39; Other Son Fired Him After Shedeur Drama, Former MAGA Terrence Howard Turns His Back on Trump, a Peek at the Obamas&#39; Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat and Other Culture News From the Week
Photo: George De Sota, David Dee Delgado, Carlo Allegri (Getty Images)

No matter how much time passes, there are certain deaths where you remember exactly where you were when you heard the shocking news. Over the years, the Black community has been forced to grieve our icons, many of which died way before it was truly their time. In this month alone, the anniversaries of the tragic deaths of icons like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Marvin Gaye and Prince have passed, making the losses our community has faced that much more prominent. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Michelle Obama Reveals She Spanked Her Daughters, But the Reason Why She Stopped Might Surprise You

Michelle Obama Reveals She Spanked Her Daughters, But the Reason Why She Stopped Might Surprise You

NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - APRIL 30: Former First Lady Michelle Obama welcomes the audience at Matriarch - An Evening with Tina Knowles at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on April 30, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland.
NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - APRIL 30: Former First Lady Michelle Obama welcomes the audience at Matriarch - An Evening with Tina Knowles at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on April 30, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland.
Photo: Shannon Finney (Getty Images)

We can all agree that giving children guidance, teaching them right from wrong and allowing them to face consequences when they stray from that guidance is part of a parent’s job description. But a conversation about what those consequences should be is where people are often divided – even when they’re talking to themselves. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Person Behind Cruel Prank Played On Shedeur Sanders Revealed But The Internet Is Highly Annoyed

Person Behind Cruel Prank Played On Shedeur Sanders Revealed But The Internet Is Highly Annoyed

Image for article titled Restaurant Owner Chases Down Black Customer Over a Tip, Deion Sanders&#39; Other Son Fired Him After Shedeur Drama, Former MAGA Terrence Howard Turns His Back on Trump, a Peek at the Obamas&#39; Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat and Other Culture News From the Week
Photo: Stacy Revere (Getty Images)

It was a long 2025 NFL draft for the son of Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders. Shedeur Sanders was projected to be a first-round pick by multiple experts and mock drafts. So, the quarterback had been waiting for more than a day to find out which team had chose him. - Mahalia Otshudy Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Confederate Memorial Day Is A Holiday? Here Are 5 States That Celebrate

Confederate Memorial Day Is A Holiday? Here Are 5 States That Celebrate

Confederate Memorial Day Is A Holiday? Here Are 5 States That Celebrate
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Even though it’s been 160 years since the Civil War ended, Black Americans are still feeling the effects of the war that almost tore the nation apart.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Prom Night Contro: Debate On Parents Getting Hotel Rooms For ...Their Kids Goes Viral

Prom Night Contro: Debate On Parents Getting Hotel Rooms For ...Their Kids Goes Viral

Image for article titled Restaurant Owner Chases Down Black Customer Over a Tip, Deion Sanders&#39; Other Son Fired Him After Shedeur Drama, Former MAGA Terrence Howard Turns His Back on Trump, a Peek at the Obamas&#39; Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat and Other Culture News From the Week
Photo: Photo by Tlou Manamela on Unsplash

It’s prom season, which means your timelines are about to be flooded with pictures of teenagers all over the country getting glammed up for a night of dancing with their friends and classmates before the school year ends. Although a lot of planning goes into getting ready for the big night, it’s what happens after the dance that can cause some confusion between kids and their parents. Now, an online debate about whether or not it’s a good idea for moms and dads to get hotel rooms for their children after the big night is going viral, with people making strong cases for both sides. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12