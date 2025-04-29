If You Thought Drake And K-Dot's Beef Was Nasty, Then This Black Boxing Rival Will Shock You

Have you ever heard of the Real Gladiators? Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn are two of the biggest names in British boxing, especially Black British Boxing, and they have an iconic beef that has spanned three decades. On Saturday night, April 26th, their sons Chris Eubank Jr, 35, and Conor Benn, 28, inherited the family beef, and millions of fans tuned in to watch the boxers fight just like their dads did three decades ago. While there was a lot of drama in the ring, the real juice is behind the scenes:

The Fathers: Chris Eubank Sr & Nigel Benn:

Boxers Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn are stars in the world of British boxing. Eubank, 58, held the World Boxing Organization title from 1990-1995, and Benn, 61, held the World Boxing Council title from 1992 to 1996.

Both Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn were born in London and come from Caribbean backgrounds. While Chris Eubank has Jamaican heritage, Nigel Benn has Bajan roots. Eubank is known for his incredibly soft-spoken voice and his more flamboyant sense of style, while Benn has more intense persona in the press.

The fighters first opposed each other in the ring in 1990, when Eubank was 24 and Benn was 26. The tension before the two boxers even got into the ring was undeniable as they refused to even look at each other in an interview.

Nigel Benn v Chris Eubank - Classic Interview

“I have nothing to say to Nigel. I find the man intolerable, in fact he’s so wild. I have no time for such people, he has no class as far as I see it,” Eubank said about Benn.

“I personally do hate him,” Nigel Benn added.

Fight Night — Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn:

The boxers first fought in 1990, and Chris Eubank won the World Boxing Organization title, which he held from 1990 until 1995. The pair fought again in 1993, which ended in a split-decision draw, according to Sky News.

Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn Retire:

By the mid-90s, both Eubank and Benn retired from their boxing careers, and by the 2010s, their sons started. up their own boxing careers. Chris Eubank Sr took part in mentoring his son, and Junior was happy to follow in his father’s footsteps, according to Dazn.

Family Feud Reignited:

Chris Eubank Sr had a heated exchange with his former opponent’s son, Conor Benn, in 2016 at a press conference after Eubank criticized Nigel Benn for not being as involved in his son’s boxing career as he should be. This moment “reignited” the family feud. It was on.

The moment the Eubank vs Benn family feud REIGNITED! 🔥

“Very disrespectful. He crossed the line,” Benn said in an interview after the conference. Also adding that if his dad had been there... fists would’ve been “flying all about the room.”

Sparks Fly, Dates Are Set:

As Eubank Jr and Conor Benn grew in their boxing careers, they set a date to reignite the family rivalry. They were supposed to fight on October 8th, 2022, but could not because Conor Benn failed two drug tests. The fight was eventually rescheduled for Saturday, April 26th, 2025.

Chris Eubank Sr and Jr Fall Out:

In the press, just weeks before the fight, fans find out that Eubank Sr and Eubank Jr are not on speaking terms. Chris Eubank Jr explains that he felt he needed to get out of his dad’s shadow, which his father didn’t like.

Also, Eubank’s younger brother, Sebastian Eubank, passed away on July 9th, 2021, due to a heart attack. Eubank Sr’s grief over Sebastian Eubank took a toll on his mental health, which also played a part in the divide between Eubank Sr and Eubank Jr.

“Mental health is a real thing. That incident [Sebastian Eubank’s passing] coupled with the fact that we were already not seeing eye to eye destroyed a large part of our relationship,” Chris Eubank Jr said to Piers Morgan.

“He needs to be able to get over whatever demons he’s fighting. Now, this fight is either going to enable him to get over those demons, or unfortunately it’s going to make those demons grow... I still hope he’s there on the night,” Eubanks Jr added.

Chris Eubank Sr Speaks To His Son Through The Press:

Chris Eubank CALLS SON A DISGRACE!

“You must be mad. I would never be in your corner. You’re a disgrace,” Chris Eubank speaks to his son after a video of Eubank Jr smashing an egg against Conor Benn’s face goes viral. “Who taught you that? I didn’t teach you that,” Eubank adds.

Fight Night:

Saturday 26th of April fight night starts and wait— Chris Eubank Sr shows up with his son, and the crowd loses it as the father and son arrive together. An arrival that nobody was expecting.

EUBANK JR. ARRIVES WITH EUBANK SR.

Chris Eubank Jr wins the fight 116-112 in a unanimous decision by the judges, and while the father and son celebrate in the ring, Nigel Benn comforts his son, Conor Benn by hugging and kissing him. The affection shows the crowd a softer side to the violent sport.

After the fight, Conor Benn even thanks Chris Eubank Sr for showing up because it’s “a family affair.” Nigel Benn hugs his ex-opponent as they reunite in the ring 32 years after their last fight.

“That’s my son.”

The night ends with Chris Eubank Sr praising his son, “I am so proud of him, that’s my son, that’s why I’m here. I was always going to be here.”

Passionate Chris Eubank Sr interview after Eubank Jr win over Benn

Nigel Benn also says he was proud of his son, “it was a close fight... Just looking forward to the rematch now... Get the rematch, win the rematch.”

“I WAS IMPRESSED WITH CHRIS…” - Nigel Benn EMOTIONAL After Conor Benn Loss To Chris Eubank Jr.

The night was a display of great boxing and the continuation of an iconic family feud. Now fans wait to see if the story will end here, or will the feud continue?